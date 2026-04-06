Politics Former Donald Trump Pal Alex Jones Sounds the Alarm Again on His Mental Health Decline: 'Can’t Deny This Is Happening' Source: @TheAlexJonesShow/X; MEGA Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones sounded the alarm again about Donald Trump's 'scary' 'clown show' after his 'vulgar' Easter post went viral. Lesley Abravanel April 6 2026, Published 1:25 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Just days after blasting President Donald Trump’s declining mental health, former ally and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones again sounded the alarm on the 79-year-old’s concerning behavior. Jones has significantly distanced himself from Trump, urging followers and Republicans to "cut bait" on the former president due to concerns over his mental and physical health. Jones characterized Trump as "gone" and in a state of "freefall" following the profane, threatening Truth Social post regarding Iran over Easter weekend. In the expletive-laden rant, Trump posted, “Open the F-----’ Strait, you crazy b--------, or you’ll be living in H--- - JUST WATCH!” He signed off with, “Praise be to Allah.”

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Source: @realdonaldtrump/TruthSocial Alex Jones called out Donald Trump's mental fitness.

The far-right Infowars host joined former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who torched Trump as a faux Christian and told supporters to stop worshipping him, in blasting the POTUS in his own video on X Sunday, “This is what I’m talking about, the way Trump’s behaving. Way more erratic. His speech, you know, is not coherent a lot of the time. You can’t deny this is happening.” Jones, who was successfully sued by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims after claiming the 2012 attack was staged, stated that Trump "does babble" and that it "sounds like the brain's not doing too hot." He argued that Trump is no longer the same person he supported in the past. Vehemently against Trump’s war in Iran, Jones posted that the POTUS should end his Middle Eastern military escalation, saying, “I’m trying to get as much public awakening to this and pressure as I can, but I don’t have a lot of hope.”

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Source: @TheAlexJonesShow/X Alex Jones said he is 'worried' about the president.

He said that Trump may have been trying to act “tough” but is secretly begging behind the scenes for an end to what he has started. “It’s just not working. So this is a clown show, folks, and I’m really worried,” Jones admitted. “This is not what Trump ran on, it’s not what we voted for, and it’s really scary. So I call for world peace on Easter, just like Trump’s been calling for with Russia. Next, he may want to go to full war with Russia, the way he’s changed. This is just not good," he added.

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Source: MEGA Alex Jones claims the president looks 'sick.'

Fueling the flames that Trump’s dutiful White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt may be in trouble, Jones added, “We’ve never seen rhetoric out of presidents like this when we go to war, even if you’re for this war. This is really bad PR, folks.” Before the vulgar Easter post, the former Trump cheerleader noted that the aging president isn’t healthy, pointing to visible issues, such as swollen ankles, suggesting it could be a sign of heart failure, and alleging that Trump looks "sick.”

Source: MEGA Alex Jones used to be a fan of Donald Trump.