Politics 'It May Be Time to Put Grandpa Up in a Home': Candace Owens Trashes Donald Trump as Feud Explodes Source: @realcandaceowens/instagram; MEGA Former Donald Trump loyalist trashed 'grandpa' POTUS after his scathing attack on her and former MAGA influencers. Lesley Abravanel April 10 2026, Updated 11:05 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Far-right influencer Candace Owens ramped up her break with President Donald Trump, suggesting that it may be time to put the 79-year-old in a home after his lengthy rant against former loyalists who have broken with him over Iran and Jeffrey Epstein. "It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home," Owens posted on X in direct response to Trump’s nearly 500-word scathing social media post on Thursday, April 9. The feud reached a boiling point after Trump viciously attacked several conservative media figures — including Owens, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly and Alex Jones.

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It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home. pic.twitter.com/ruBJFA3RZw — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 9, 2026 Source: @RealCandaceO/X Candace Owens called out Donald Trump.

The exchange marks yet another major rupture between the former allies, driven by escalating tensions over foreign policy and personal insults. Trump labeled the group "low IQ" and "losers," specifically calling Owens "crazy" and mocking her appearance by comparing her unfavorably to French First Lady Brigitte Macron, who, along with her husband, President Emmanuel Macron, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Owens for promoting unfounded conspiracy theories that Brigitte was born male. The primary driver of Trump's rant was their criticism of his handling of the war in Iran. Owens has been a vocal critic of the conflict, calling the president a "genocidal lunatic" and a "Mad King.”

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Source: MEGA Candace Owens used to like Donald Trump.

Owens' "Grandpa" comment was not just a personal jab; it was part of a broader critique of Trump's fitness for office. Following Trump's obscene threats toward Iran and his middle-of-the-night social media outbursts, Owens and Jones have publicly suggested invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from power, citing concerns over his mental acuity. Owens previously expressed that she felt "embarrassed" to have campaigned for Trump, describing him as a "chronic disappointment" who betrayed his "America First" promises.

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Source: MEGA Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly and Alex Jones have spoken out against the president.

The situation has created a significant divide within the MAGA movement, with some longtime supporters like former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene siding with critics of Trump's current foreign policy stance. Owens’ post on X received a bipartisan mix of support, including one person who said, “I wish other Trump supporters would learn this simple lesson. He will throw you under the bus as soon as he's done with you. And btw, he calls everyone he disagrees with low IQ.” Many other former self-described members of MAGA replied to Owens, saying the movement is “over” and “dead.” In contrast, others condemned her for ignoring what critics have been saying for years about the increasingly unstable president.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump raged on Truth Social about Megyn Kelly, Alex Jones and more.