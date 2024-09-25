12 Celebrities Who Invited Their Exes to Their Wedding: From Jennifer Lopez to Angelina Jolie and More
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie has been married thrice, but it didn't stop her from asking two of her exes to attend one of her big days!
Over a decade after the Maleficent actress split from Jonny Lee Miller, she invited the Hackers actor to her 2014 wedding to Brad Pitt. Billy Bob Thornton, whom Jolie was married from 2000 to 2003, also reportedly received an invite.
Charlie Sheen
Following Charlie Sheen's divorce from Brooke Mueller in 2010, the Eight Men Out star moved on with Brett Rossi and proposed to her in 2014. He reportedly invited Mueller to their wedding, and a source told RadarOnline.com that the Anger Management star wanted to show his twins with his ex-wife that they were one big happy family.
However, the wedding never happened as he called off the engagement weeks before the scheduled November 2014 ceremony.
Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel
Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel invited each other when they married Peter Cook and Katie Lee, respectively, years after they split in 1994.
“One of the things that was especially touching was that there was a big mix of people, between relatives and ex-relatives, in-laws and ex in-laws," the "Honesty" singer, 75, said of Brinkley's support. “The fact that Christie gave it her blessing was very nice. It’s good to be able to get along.”
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis
Like Brinkley and Joel, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis have maintained a close relationship after their divorce in 1998.
The retired Die Hard star attended his ex-wife's 2005 marriage to Ashton Kutcher, and he also invited her when he tied the knot with Emma Heming in Turks and Caicos in March 2009.
Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli
In 2005, Valerie Bertinelli officially filed for divorce from Eddie Van Halen four years after they separated. Although their 25-year marriage ended, the pair maintained a friendship — so much so, they were present at each other's weddings years later.
The One Day at a Time alum attended Van Halen's 2009 wedding to Janie Liszewski. The late rocker, meanwhile, also witnessed his ex-wife and Tom Vitale's marriage in 2011.
Jennifer Aniston
Although Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's marriage abruptly ended in 2005 after he met Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the Friends alum still reportedly invited her ex-husband when she wed Justin Theroux in 2015.
In 2007, Pitt opened up about their divorce, revealing he was still close with Aniston.
"Jen and I still maintain a deep friendship and have a lot of life together that isn't erased in any way," he told V, adding, "I don't know how better to have handled [it]. My view was, this was no one's business in the end — at least in matters of the heart. The thing guiding me then was, you don't know how many days you have, and you need life to be everything you need it to be."
Jennifer Lopez
While planning on her nuptials to Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez reportedly wanted to send an invitation to Marc Anthony, whom she divorced in 2014. However, the exes never met as the Atlas singer called off their engagement and reconciled with Ben Affleck instead.
Unfortunately, Lopez's marriage to Affleck did not last long as she filed for divorce from the Justice League actor on August 20, listing their separation date as April 26.
Prince Harry
Prince Harry sent invitations to two of his exes — Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas — before his royal wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.
The Duke of Sussex dated Davy for seven years, from 2004 to 2011, after their meeting at Stowe School. He then moved on with Bonas, whom he dated for two years.
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon welcomed two children with Ryan Phillippe following their 1999 nuptials. Although they split in 2007, she reportedly invited him to her wedding to Jim Toth in 2011.