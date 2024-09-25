12 Celebrities Who Invited Their Exes to Their Wedding: From Jennifer Lopez to Angelina Jolie and More

Angelina Jolie has been married thrice, but it didn't stop her from asking two of her exes to attend one of her big days!

Over a decade after the Maleficent actress split from Jonny Lee Miller, she invited the Hackers actor to her 2014 wedding to Brad Pitt. Billy Bob Thornton, whom Jolie was married from 2000 to 2003, also reportedly received an invite.