10 Celebrities Who Have Been Married to Multiple Famous People: From Jennifer Lopez to Angelina Jolie and More
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie was initially married to Jonny Lee Miller from 1996 to 1999 before she tied the knot with Billy Bob Thornton. After her romance with the Bad Santa star ended, she moved on with Brad Pitt but filed for divorce in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt met Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith and developed a romantic relationship with his costar while he was married to Friends star Jennifer Aniston.
Demi Moore
Demi Moore has been married thrice, and all her unions were with famous people.
She wed Freddy Moore in 1980. Years after their divorce, she dated and wed Bruce Willis. Her third and latest marriage was to Ashton Kutcher, who tied the knot with Mila Kunis in 2015.
Elizabeth Taylor
The Golden Age of Hollywood had a clear view of Elizabeth Taylor's whirlwind romances and weddings. Six of the seven men she wed — Conrad Hilton Jr., Michael Wilding, Mike Todd, Eddie Fisher, Richard Burton and John Warner — were famous.
Gwen Stefani
Former The Voice judge Gwen Stefani notably wed Gavin Rossdale in 2002. After finalizing their divorce, she went on to date Blake Shelton and married him in July 2021.
Jennifer Lopez
Before Jennifer Lopez wed Ben Affleck in July 2022 two decades after their initial engagement, the Atlas actress tied the knot with three famous people.
She was first married to Ojani Noa before moving on with Criss Judd. After the two failed marriages, Lopez got married to Marc Anthony in 2004.
However, the latter union did not work out, as the pair separated in 2011. They finalized their divorce in 2014.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian has yet to find her true love after her failed marriages to three famous people.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was with music producer Damon Thomas before her infamous 72-day marriage to former NBA player Kris Humphries. Her third and latest marriage was to Kanye West, whom she divorced in 2021.
Lisa Bonet
Lisa Bonet has been married twice. First was to Lenny Kravitz, whom she wed in 1987. They split in 1991 and finalized their divorce two years later.
In 2017, she and Jason Momoa secretly married over a decade after their meeting at a jazz club. Five years later, they announced their breakup. Bonet did not file for divorce until January 2024, and her request was granted after a day.
Lisa Marie Presley
At 20, Lisa Marie Presley got married for the first time to Danny Keough. They welcomed two children during their six-year marriage.
Twenty days after their divorce was finalized, Presley tied the knot with Michael Jackson in a secret ceremony in the Dominican Republic on May 26, 1994. However, their union only lasted until 1996 due to irreconcilable differences.
"Leaving my first marriage, for the person that I left it for — that was probably the biggest mistake of my life," she told Marie Claire.
She went on to wed for the third time with Nicolas Cage, though they were only together for just 100 days.
Presley's fourth and last marriage was to Michael Lockwood.
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise's three marriages were all to famous actresses.
His first marriage was to Mimi Rogers in May 1987, but they divorced three years later. Cruised moved on with his second wife, Nicole Kidman, after their meeting on the set of their film, Days of Thunder.
But like his first union, Cruise's relationship with Kidman fell apart after over a decade of relationship.
In 2005, he began dating Katie Holmes and exchanged vows with her in 2006. Holmes filed for divorce in June 2012.