10 Celebrities Who Have Been Married to Multiple Famous People: From Jennifer Lopez to Angelina Jolie and More

At 20, Lisa Marie Presley got married for the first time to Danny Keough. They welcomed two children during their six-year marriage.

Twenty days after their divorce was finalized, Presley tied the knot with Michael Jackson in a secret ceremony in the Dominican Republic on May 26, 1994. However, their union only lasted until 1996 due to irreconcilable differences.

"Leaving my first marriage, for the person that I left it for — that was probably the biggest mistake of my life," she told Marie Claire.

She went on to wed for the third time with Nicolas Cage, though they were only together for just 100 days.

Presley's fourth and last marriage was to Michael Lockwood.