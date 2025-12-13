'Game of Thrones' Star Maisie Williams Skinny Dips During Luxe Italian Vacation: Hot Photos
Dec. 13 2025, Updated 3:42 p.m. ET
Maisie Williams bared it all while on a fun vacation to Italy.
The Game of Thrones alum, 28, shared a boatload of snaps from her trip on Instagram December 12, including a clip where she jumped into a body of water with just her birthday suit on.
The British Actress and Her Friends Bared It All During a Trip to Italy
The British actress opted to go skinny dipping in the vast Mediterranean Sea sans her clothes in the video. The clip had Williams walking into the ocean as her buttocks faced the camera and she splashed around.
"Summer is so over but life is still happening in a big way x," she captioned the gallery.
In another photo, Williams and her two friends flashed their booties in the water and one had them smiling with wet hair as the sun shone on their faces.
A separate video showed someone who looked like the New Look star jumping off of a cliff and landing in the sea without her garments on.
One pic had a gorgeous and delicious array of food items, including a salty purple hummus dip, sliced veggies and flatbread pizza strips.
Maisie Williams' Next Role Will Be 'Practical Magic 2'
Williams and her pals got cheeky while staying at the Su Ferreri Retreat Guesthouse, an abode that features relaxing yoga and sauna amenities on the island of Sardinia.
The star is taking some R&R amid production of her new movie Practical Magic 2. The spooky flick is a sequel to the 1998 supernatural film starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock.
The feature is set to fly into theaters in September 2026 — just in time for Halloween! Both Kidman, 58, and Bullock, 61, are returning to their respective roles as sisters Sally and Gillian Owens.
Practical Magic 2 will also star newcomers to the cast Joey King, Xolo Maridueña, Lee Pace and Williams.
Original stars Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest will also return for the new sequel. The story chronicles the Owens sisters and their daughters as they work together to save their witchy bloodline from destruction.
Producer Denise Di Novi told Entertainment Weekly how the movie will follow closely author Alice Hoffman's novel, The Book of Magic.
Practical Magic was adapted from her 1995 book of the same name. “I think [fans are] going to be very pleased,” Di Novi said. “We’re going to be very faithful. We’re cognizant to how important those characters and that movie are to so many people. We’re not going to reinvent the wheel. We’re going to draw from Alice Hoffman’s books, as the first movie did, and we’re going to be true to the chronology of how many years later it is.”