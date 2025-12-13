'Game of Thrones' Star Maisie Williams Skinny Dips During Luxe Italian Vacation: Hot Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Maisie Williams bared it all while on a fun vacation to Italy. The Game of Thrones alum, 28, shared a boatload of snaps from her trip on Instagram December 12, including a clip where she jumped into a body of water with just her birthday suit on.

The British Actress and Her Friends Bared It All During a Trip to Italy

Source: @maisie_williams/Instagram The 'Game of Thrones' bared her naked behind and jumped off of a cliff without her clothes on.

The British actress opted to go skinny dipping in the vast Mediterranean Sea sans her clothes in the video. The clip had Williams walking into the ocean as her buttocks faced the camera and she splashed around. "Summer is so over but life is still happening in a big way x," she captioned the gallery.

Source: @maisie_williams/Instagram The British actress and her friends took a swim in the sea.

In another photo, Williams and her two friends flashed their booties in the water and one had them smiling with wet hair as the sun shone on their faces. A separate video showed someone who looked like the New Look star jumping off of a cliff and landing in the sea without her garments on. One pic had a gorgeous and delicious array of food items, including a salty purple hummus dip, sliced veggies and flatbread pizza strips.

Maisie Williams' Next Role Will Be 'Practical Magic 2'

Source: MEGA Maisie Williams will be starring in 'Practical Magic 2.'

Williams and her pals got cheeky while staying at the Su Ferreri Retreat Guesthouse, an abode that features relaxing yoga and sauna amenities on the island of Sardinia. The star is taking some R&R amid production of her new movie Practical Magic 2. The spooky flick is a sequel to the 1998 supernatural film starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock. The feature is set to fly into theaters in September 2026 — just in time for Halloween! Both Kidman, 58, and Bullock, 61, are returning to their respective roles as sisters Sally and Gillian Owens.

Source: Warner Bros/YouTube 'Practical Magic' was released in 1998.