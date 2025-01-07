Kesha Encourages Fans to 'Get Naked' as She Goes Skinny Dipping in the Ocean: See Photos
Kesha wants everybody to "Take It Off."
On Monday, January 6, the pop star ditched her clothes while going for a swim in the ocean, and she encouraged fans to do the same in a series of Instagram Stories.
"Life is short. Get naked," Kesha wrote over a picture of the sun reflecting on the ocean and shining over the horizon.
The "Die Young" singer followed up by sharing a sultry snap of herself wearing a backward baseball cap, white overalls and a plunging halter bikini — which her cleavage nearly spilled out of.
Kesha went mascara-free for the selfie while appearing to wear little-to-no makeup.
In a third Instagram Story, the 37-year-old completely stripped down as she went skinny dipping in the sea.
The water just barely covered Kesha's bum, allowing for her drool-worthy curves and attractive tan lines to be put on full display.
Kesha also shared a picture of the star-lit sky and a photo of a paddle board resting in the sand during her beach day.
The "Blow" hitmaker's steamy social media spree comes just one day after she celebrated the 15th anniversary of her debut studio album, Animal, which was released on January, 5, 2010.
In the caption of a post highlighting the milestone, Kesha wrote: "I spent my whole life learning the art of songwriting from my mom, an iconic songwriter herself, so when Animal came out, it was a culmination of the sounds of growing up, the sounds of falling in love, heartbreak, the sounds of coming of age, and I had no idea what these songs would open up for me and what kind of life I would be creating for myself just by putting these songs out in the world."
"I’m so happy I did, and so happy you’ve connected to it the way that you have, and continue to do so," the "Backstabber" singer told her 3.4 million Instagram followers.
"15 years later, 'TiK ToK' had its biggest streaming day just a few days ago," Kesha noted. "Just goes to show that we all go through these same pivotal feelings and emotions growing up. I’m so happy to have grown up with all of you."
"Happy anniversary Animal. I had no idea you were that b----. But turns out you totally are," she concluded.
A few days prior, Kesha kicked off the new year with a performance in Las Vegas for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest.
"All I want out of 2025 is a sugar daddy and a yacht," Kesha savagely said into the microphone while on stage at the annual event.
"Let me say it again for the people in the back," she captioned a video of herself delivering the iconic line.