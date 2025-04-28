or
OK Magazine
Hot Photos! See Maitland Ward's Best Thirst Traps

Since transitioning to adult films, 'Boy Meets World' alum Maitland Ward has teased her followers with her most naked photos yet.

April 28 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

March 2025

Maitland Ward started her career in Hollywood in the 1990s.

Maitland Ward's mesh blue bra and underwear barely contained her ample figure as she posed in front of a bathroom mirror.

"Good Morning ☀️ My new phone case says it all ❤️," she wrote in the caption.

February 2024

Maitland Ward made her acting debut on the CBS soap opera 'The Bold and the Beautiful.'

The 48-year-old adult film actress spilled out of a racy green bustier lingerie set in a February 2024 mirror selfie.

December 2023

She portrayed Jessica Forrester on 'The Bold and the Beautiful' between 1994 to 1996.

"Good morning ☀️," Ward greeted her fans in eye-popping shower photos, with only a soft towel covering her chest.

She shared similar bathroom snaps in September 2020, June 2020 and October 2019.

August 2023

Maitland Ward starred alongside Jay Thomas and Mario Lopez in the film 'Killing Mr. Griffin.'

Ward flaunted her figure in barely-there black lingerie with lace and ribbon detailing.

She asked her fans, "Oh wait… I wore lingerie last night! Do you approve?"

July 2023

She is now 48 years old.

The Boy Meets World alum almost burst out of her green skimpy swimwear during a pool day in July 2023.

July 4, 2023

Maitland Ward briefly appeared on 'USA High' and 'Home Improvement.'

Ward nearly exposed her naughty bits when she wore an American flag bikini top for July 4 festivities.

"I finally got a 4th of July Bikini 🇺🇸💥👙," she captioned the photoset.

October 2021

Maitland Ward was tapped to play Rachel McGuire's character on 'Boy Meets World' in 1998.

The Bold and the Beautiful alum set pulses racing when she ditched her clothes as she posed for a daring photo in October 2021. She was on the verge of a daring reveal, but she prevented an accidental slip by holding onto a blanket and using it to cover her modesty.

Ward uploaded a similar snap in October 2020 alongside the caption, "Good morning ☀️ Which emoji describes your reaction to finding me in your bed like this! 👇."

December 2020

She was part of 'Boy Meets World' cast from 1998 to 2000.

Before the holiday season in 2020, Ward transformed into a hot version of Mrs. Clause by donning a plunging metallic green bikini top and matching teeny bottom. She accessorized with a Santa hat as she flaunted her voluptuous figure beachside.

"I tried to warm up the beach today 🎅🏼☀️," she shared.

September 2020

Maitland Ward starred in 'White Chicks' as Brittany Wilson.

Ward pushed the boundaries in a gold two-piece bikini, posing seductively in a September 2020 update. She added a flirty touch to her cleavage-enhancing ensemble with a pair of thigh-high latex boots.

September 2019

Maitland Ward retired from the acting industry in 2007.

The Killing Mr. Griffin star cast a spotlight on her bust, with a strategically placed black heart emoji hiding one of her nipples.

August 2019

In 2019, Maitland Ward launched a career in the adult film industry.

Ward managed to cover her sensitive spots in a mirror selfie with her silk robe and pink lace underwear.

February 25, 2019

Maitland Ward started sharing NSFW photos of herself in 2013, marking the beginning of her transition into adult content creation.

In a steamy mirror snap in 2019, Ward left little to the imagination by wearing nothing but lace underwear. She stripped down for her followers but cleverly hid her bust with her hand.

"Just Me on a Sunday morning. 😁," she shared.

February 20, 2019

Maitland Ward revealed she began making the most money she has ever made when she joined OnlyFans.

Ward served a nude moment while in a bathtub, with only bubbles strategically covering her private areas.

February 16, 2019

She released her debut memoir in 2022.

The Bold Affair star showcased her curvaceous figure, posing topless while sitting on a bathroom sink. She toned down the risqué post, somehow, by retaining her gray leggings.

December 2018

Maitland Ward previously claimed Dean McDermott sent her a message on social media about doing 'private shows.'

"This is what 2 glasses of 🍷 does to me... Actually, this would happen anyway 😜#nakedandunaffraid #myfishnetssparkle #happynewyear," Ward, who was wearing nothing but a bright pink bottom and fishnet stockings at the time, wrote.

September 6, 2018

Maitland Ward recently reignited her feud with Danielle Fishel.

The internet personality turned up the heat by posing naked on a bed, with emojis barely hiding her bare points.

September 5, 2018

She recently appeared on Danielle Fishel's podcast.

Ward put her bare chest on full display in a September 2018 post, enticingly showing off her midsection while censoring her privates with book emojis.

"It’s officially Back to School for everyone. Now class, grab your books... 📚📚," she teased her Instagram followers.

July 2018

Maitland Ward wed John Baxter in 2006.

In July 2018, Ward activated her full nakedness while sitting on a countertop, with her lady bits hiding behind a bottle of an alcoholic drink. She also cupped her chest to prevent a full exposure.

February 2018

John Baxter is reportedly supportive of her career.

Before Super Bowl 52 kicked off, Ward stole the spotlight by posing topless on a high-rise balcony. She still observed a little digital modesty by sporting a pink lace bottom.

March 2017

Maitland Ward isn't afraid to share sultry snaps on social media!

Ward made waves when she shared a sizzling nude photo she took while in the bathtub.

