Maitland Ward Reveals Just 2 'Boy Meets World' Costars Have Voiced 'Support' For Her Adult Film Career

On the Monday, October 10, episode of her "Skinny Confidential Him & Her" podcast, the red-headed beauty, 45, spilled that only two of her old costars have reached out to her since she entered the porn industry in 2019.

Ward noted that actress Trina McGee, best known as the fictional Angela Moore, "supported" her "in the beginning," while Will Friedle — who played Eric Matthews, her one-time love interest on the comedy — contacted her to say "he supports me, but won’t watch anything that I do."