Maitland Ward Reveals Just 2 'Boy Meets World' Costars Have Voiced 'Support' For Her Adult Film Career
Cutting ties? Though Boy Meets World was known for never pushing the envelope, actress Maitland Ward — who played college hottie Rachel McGuire in the beloved series — took a break from acting behind to pursue a career in the adult film industry. And though she's found success, she revealed her new path has caused some of her old costars to keep their distance.
On the Monday, October 10, episode of her "Skinny Confidential Him & Her" podcast, the red-headed beauty, 45, spilled that only two of her old costars have reached out to her since she entered the porn industry in 2019.
Ward noted that actress Trina McGee, best known as the fictional Angela Moore, "supported" her "in the beginning," while Will Friedle — who played Eric Matthews, her one-time love interest on the comedy — contacted her to say "he supports me, but won’t watch anything that I do."
She added that the show's creator, Michael Jacobs, has sent her his best wishes as well, but she hasn't "heard a word from" any of her other costars. Though she acknowledged none of them have ever blatantly dissed her, "I kind of felt like I was just gone from them. Like, 'We don’t want anything to do with you anymore.'"
In fact, Ward pointed out she "was the only cast member" that wasn't invited to reprise a role in the Disney Channel spinoff, Girl Meets World.
"I wasn't even doing porn at that time. I was just doing my cosplay and getting red carpet pictures and doing that," she recalled. "So, I think Disney was definitely instrumental in not having me back and I don't think some of the cast wanted me back either."
Despite the apparent snub, the soap opera alum recently decided to return to acting while still pursuing her adult activities. "I want to slay both industries. I love and embrace both," she previously declared. "Me being bold and free in my sexuality and so out there with it has really given me that power. When I was like this innocent flower, I was letting everyone else dictate what I should do or what I should be."