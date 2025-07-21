Makeup-Free Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Shows Off Body in Low-Cut Bathing Suit: Photos

The reality star posted a short video of herself as she looked at her reflection in a bathroom mirror while rocking a black one-piece swimsuit. Farley, who appeared to be makeup-free, showed off her figure in the low-cut piece and touched her dark locks, which she styled in a ponytail under a black baseball cap.

"We're basically in a retirement home! As long as the fans relate to us and enjoy us, then I am all in on continuing !" she gushed exclusively to OK! of the beloved series.

Season 8 of her show is currently airing, and the mom-of-two — who shares her kids with ex-husband Roger Mathews — has no desire to stop filming new episodes.

In fact, she sometimes finds herself wishing she was in front of the cameras on their off days.

"There are certain moments where I am like, 'Why couldn't you guys film it?' Those are also memories for me. I want to make a whole trip out of it, so if they are not able to do it, I am like, 'Why aren't you here with us?'" she spilled. "I am redoing something in my house — I don't want to give it away — and I was like, 'Can you film it?' And then we'll have a party here celebrating because it's something so corny and fun. They are like, 'Yeah, we'll do that.'"