Makeup-Free Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Shows Off Body in Low-Cut Bathing Suit: Photos
Jenni "JWoww" Farley looked ready for the shore when she took to her Instagram on Sunday, July 20.
The reality star posted a short video of herself as she looked at her reflection in a bathroom mirror while rocking a black one-piece swimsuit. Farley, who appeared to be makeup-free, showed off her figure in the low-cut piece and touched her dark locks, which she styled in a ponytail under a black baseball cap.
Jenni 'JWoww Farley' Shows Off Body
Though the mom-of-two, 40, didn't caption the upload, she did include SZA's "Good Days" playing in the background.
Her fiancé, Zack Clayton, commented, "😍❤️," while Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costar Vinny Guadagnino joked, "Moms gone wild."
Falrey's best pal and costar Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi gave the post a "like."
In a follow-up Instagram Story post, Farley snapped a selfie with sunscreen on her face.
JWoww Wants to Continue Filming 'Jersey Shore'
Season 8 of her show is currently airing, and the mom-of-two — who shares her kids with ex-husband Roger Mathews — has no desire to stop filming new episodes.
"We're basically in a retirement home! As long as the fans relate to us and enjoy us, then I am all in on continuing!" she gushed exclusively to OK! of the beloved series.
- Happy Birthday Jenni 'JWoww' Farley! Celebrate The 'Jersey Shore' Star's Special Day With Five Of Her Greatest Life Moments: Photos
- Jenni 'Jwoww' Farley Shares Before & After 'Glow Up' Photo On Instagram
- Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Is 'All in' on Continuing to Film 'Jersey Shore': 'As Long as the Fans Enjoy Us!'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In fact, she sometimes finds herself wishing she was in front of the cameras on their off days.
"There are certain moments where I am like, 'Why couldn't you guys film it?' Those are also memories for me. I want to make a whole trip out of it, so if they are not able to do it, I am like, 'Why aren't you here with us?'" she spilled. "I am redoing something in my house — I don't want to give it away — and I was like, 'Can you film it?' And then we'll have a party here celebrating because it's something so corny and fun. They are like, 'Yeah, we'll do that.'"
"I think we've all evolved. I do not think we're any smarter, but that's the best part about us! No matter how much growth we have, we haven't changed who we genuinely are — except Vinny," she quipped of how the main cast has changed over the years.
"I just never would have imagined this many people have fallen in love with us — through makeups, breakups, marriages, divorces, children, etc.," the MTV star reminisced. "Regardless of how crazy we are, we're still relatable, and people are going through the same ups and downs. I think that's why we have fans still. I'm just being me!"