Makeup-Free Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Shows Off Body in Low-Cut Bathing Suit: Photos

Two photos of Jenni 'JWoww' Farley
Source: @jwoww/instagram

JWoww is turning up the heat this summer!

By:

July 21 2025, Published 3:39 p.m. ET

Jenni "JWoww" Farley looked ready for the shore when she took to her Instagram on Sunday, July 20.

The reality star posted a short video of herself as she looked at her reflection in a bathroom mirror while rocking a black one-piece swimsuit. Farley, who appeared to be makeup-free, showed off her figure in the low-cut piece and touched her dark locks, which she styled in a ponytail under a black baseball cap.

Jenni 'JWoww Farley' Shows Off Body

jwoww bathing suit
Source: @jwoww/instagram

Jenni 'JWoww Farley' flaunted her fit figure in a new social media video.

Though the mom-of-two, 40, didn't caption the upload, she did include SZA's "Good Days" playing in the background.

Her fiancé, Zack Clayton, commented, "😍❤️," while Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costar Vinny Guadagnino joked, "Moms gone wild."

Falrey's best pal and costar Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi gave the post a "like."

In a follow-up Instagram Story post, Farley snapped a selfie with sunscreen on her face.

JWoww Wants to Continue Filming 'Jersey Shore'

Season 8 of her show is currently airing, and the mom-of-two — who shares her kids with ex-husband Roger Mathews — has no desire to stop filming new episodes.

"We're basically in a retirement home! As long as the fans relate to us and enjoy us, then I am all in on continuing!" she gushed exclusively to OK! of the beloved series.

makeup free jenni jwoww farley body bathing suit photos
Source: @jwoww

The reality star went makeup-free in the footage.

In fact, she sometimes finds herself wishing she was in front of the cameras on their off days.

"There are certain moments where I am like, 'Why couldn't you guys film it?' Those are also memories for me. I want to make a whole trip out of it, so if they are not able to do it, I am like, 'Why aren't you here with us?'" she spilled. "I am redoing something in my house — I don't want to give it away — and I was like, 'Can you film it?' And then we'll have a party here celebrating because it's something so corny and fun. They are like, 'Yeah, we'll do that.'"

makeup free jenni jwoww farley body bathing suit photos
Source: @jwoww/instagram

Farley's fiancé, Zack Clayton, is a father figure to the kids she co-parents with ex Roger Mathews.

"I think we've all evolved. I do not think we're any smarter, but that's the best part about us! No matter how much growth we have, we haven't changed who we genuinely are — except Vinny," she quipped of how the main cast has changed over the years.

"I just never would have imagined this many people have fallen in love with us — through makeups, breakups, marriages, divorces, children, etc.," the MTV star reminisced. "Regardless of how crazy we are, we're still relatable, and people are going through the same ups and downs. I think that's why we have fans still. I'm just being me!"

