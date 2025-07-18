Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Is 'All in' on Continuing to Film 'Jersey Shore': 'As Long as the Fans Enjoy Us!'
Jenni "JWoww" Farley has been filming Jersey Shore and some spinoffs since she was 24 years old — and she's not ready for it to end!
"We're basically in a retirement home! As long as the fans relate to us and enjoy us, then I am all in on continuing!" the star, 40, exclusively told OK! on Thursday, July 17, while celebrating National Lottery Day with the New Jersey Lottery’s new “The Shore Thing” Scratch-Offs tickets, giving players 18+ the chance to win $500,000 in Asbury Park, N.J.
The brunette beauty revealed she gets "annoyed" when the cameras aren't around. "There are certain moments where I am like, 'Why couldn't you guys film it? Those are also memories for me," she explained. "I want to make a whole trip out of it, so if they are not able to do it, I am like, 'Why aren't you here with us?' I am redoing something in my house — I don't want to give it away — and I was like, 'Can you film it?' And then we'll have a party here celebrating because it's something so corny and fun. They are like, 'Yeah, we'll do that.'"
The first season of Jersey Shore premiered in 2009, with viewers being introduced to Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. Deena Nicole Cortese joined the cast during Season 3.
Though it wrapped in 2012, Farley and Polizzi had their own show, Snooki & Jwoww, and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, in which the pals reunite alongside their partners and kids, dropped in 2018.
"I think we've all evolved. I do not think we're any smarter, but that's the best part about us! No matter how much growth we have, we haven't changed who we genuinely are — except Vinny," Farley, who is engaged to Zack Clayton Carpinello, quipped.
"I just never would have imagined this many people have fallen in love with us — through makeups, breakups, marriages, divorces, children, etc. Regardless of how crazy we are, we're still relatable, and people are going through the same ups and downs. I think that's why we have fans still. I'm just being me!" she added.
- Happy Birthday Jenni 'JWoww' Farley! Celebrate The 'Jersey Shore' Star's Special Day With Five Of Her Greatest Life Moments: Photos
- Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi and Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Still Want to 'Be Authentic' With Fans as Cast Celebrates 15th Anniversary of 'Jersey Shore'
- The Cast Of ‘Jersey Shore’ Celebrates The Show's 10th Year Anniversary
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Since Farley, who shares kids Meilani and Greyson with ex Roger Mathews, even said her costars were willing to come to the July 17 event to support her. "They were all hyping me up!" she shared. "Angelina was like, 'I would have been there!' We're all just super proud of each other and our accomplishments. We're godmothers and godfathers to each other's children. My daughter refers to them as her aunts and uncles. We're ride or die."
In the meantime, the reality starlet had a real pinch-me moment when she got to appear on the New Jersey boardwalk to celebrate National Lottery Day with the New Jersey Lottery’s new “The Shore Thing” Scratch-Offs tickets.
"This is such a full-circle moment!" she gushed. "I love the lottery, I love New Jersey. I am so thankful they invited me to be here, especially during our 15-year anniversary of Jersey Shore, which is outrageous because 15 years ago, I couldn't even comprehend that we would make it one season, let alone 15 years. This is once in a lifetime. It's so surreal."
Additionally, Farley plays the lotto every week, which is why the partnership made perfect sense. "I love Wheel of Fortune and I love Scratch-Off tickets," she said. "I won a free ticket today, and I am going to use it!"
"I'm so incredibly grateful for this opportunity," she concluded.
“This event not only celebrates the New Jersey Lottery’s commitment to creating fun, memorable experiences for players, but also aligns with the fun memories JWoww has created on-screen for fans during her time on Jersey Shore,” Marc Marseglia, New Jersey Lottery Deputy Executive Director, also said in a statement. “We’re excited to team up with JWoww for National Lottery Day and promote our new ‘The Shore Thing’ Scratch-Offs to players.”
This June, the New Jersey Lottery introduced its new $10 “The Shore Thing” Scratch-Off with three different scenes to collect that perfectly encompass the typical Jersey beach day. From the beach to the boardwalk, players 18+ can play for a chance to win up to $500,000.