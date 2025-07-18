Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Is 'All in' on Continuing to Film 'Jersey Shore': 'As Long as the Fans Enjoy Us!'

Since Farley, who shares kids Meilani and Greyson with ex Roger Mathews, even said her costars were willing to come to the July 17 event to support her. "They were all hyping me up!" she shared. "Angelina was like, 'I would have been there!' We're all just super proud of each other and our accomplishments. We're godmothers and godfathers to each other's children. My daughter refers to them as her aunts and uncles. We're ride or die."

In the meantime, the reality starlet had a real pinch-me moment when she got to appear on the New Jersey boardwalk to celebrate National Lottery Day with the New Jersey Lottery’s new “The Shore Thing” Scratch-Offs tickets.

"This is such a full-circle moment!" she gushed. "I love the lottery, I love New Jersey. I am so thankful they invited me to be here, especially during our 15-year anniversary of Jersey Shore, which is outrageous because 15 years ago, I couldn't even comprehend that we would make it one season, let alone 15 years. This is once in a lifetime. It's so surreal."