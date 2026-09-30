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Kylie Jenner had a laid-back outing overseas with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. The beauty mogul and Oscar-nominated actor were seen going to a private dinner in Croatia, where they posed for a photo with some of the staff at a restaurant named Gariful, located on the island of Hvar. Jenner decided to go makeup-free for the outing, sporting a black long-sleeve shirt, while Chalamet wore a white long-sleeve shirt with a black baseball cap. “It was our pleasure to welcome Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, who enjoyed a private dinner with friends at Gariful,” the restaurant wrote in the caption. “Thank you for choosing Gariful and Hvar for your evening. Some nights are simply unforgettable.”

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When Did Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Start Dating?

Source: @RESTAURANTGARIFULHVAR/INSTAGRAM The couple began their romance in 2023.

Jenner and Chalamet have been dating since April 2023. They went public with their romance in September 2023 when they attended a Beyoncé concert and later at a U.S. Open event where they showed some PDA. Over the last few years, the reality TV star has been accompanying Chalamet to awards shows and has attended several sporting events with one another.

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What Has Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Said About Their Romance?

Source: Lisa OConnor/ AFF-USA.COM / MEGA Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have kept their relationship private.

The two tend to keep their romance private. However, during the 2026 Critics' Choice Awards, Chalamet expressed his gratitude for Jenner supporting him while he was honored with Best Actor for his role as Marty Mauser in the film Marty Supreme. "And lastly, I'll just say, thank you to my partner of three years," Chalamet said of Jenner in his speech. "Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much."

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Kylie Jenner on Having More Kids

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Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA Kylie Jenner has two children with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

Jenner has two children: a daughter Stormi, 8, and a son Aire, 4, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. She recently shared that she is not looking to give her kiddos any more siblings in the near future. “I made a promise to myself at 25, that I was not going to have any more children – right now – and really just enjoy the last half of my 20s because the first half was like, 'You're pregnant,' and then it's the year of recovery and, you know, my mental state, my postpartum depression, and all those things,” she told Who What Wear last month. She admitted that when she looks back at her early 20s, she “felt like I lost some of those young years of my life.”

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Kylie Jenner on Debunking Pregnancy Rumors

Source: Lisa OConnor/ AFF-USA.COM / MEGA Kylie Jenner has not shared if she is expecting.

Over the past few weeks, Jenner has fueled pregnancy rumors, but she is not expecting. “I think that I'm so used to people creating their own narrative that I actually have to just laugh about it and I really don't care, because I just assume people will figure it out eventually, which is what they always do,” she told her friends Victoria Villarroel and Stassie Karanikolaou on their podcast “Better Half” last month. “People think I'm pregnant right now — at least I saw some things — and I'm like: 'Well, I'm not gonna address everything, because it's like, I'm gonna be in a bikini somewhere, or I'm gonna be out, and the rumours will be squashed,” she said. “So I kind of just don't feel the need to say anything ever.”

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Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s Future

Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are looking into the future.