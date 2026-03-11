Kylie Jenner Reveals She 'Wants to Have More Kids' as Romance With Timothée Chalamet Heats Up

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner is open to expanding her family with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. In an interview published on Wednesday, March 11, the reality star, 28, hinted at her possible future plans with the actor, 30.

“In the last years of my 20s, I want to focus on just me, my businesses, my work, traveling with my kids, enjoying my kids, and then...” she spilled, then adding, “I do want to have more kids.” The makeup mogul currently shares Stormi, 8, and Aire, 4, with ex Travis Scott. In Jenner’s cover story for Vanity Fair, she posed topless and smoked a cigarette on a bed in a series of racy snaps.

Kylie Jenner Wants to Do 'More' Acting

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating for three years.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who stars in The Moment, revealed in the accompanying interview that she sees more acting gigs in her future. “I’ve actually gotten a few scripts, nothing that I feel is right yet, but I 100 percent want to do more,” she admitted. “I really like comedy. I think I’m good at it. Maybe next time I talk to you, I’ll be the lead of an action movie!”

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner wants more kids.

Jenner spilled that her scene in mockumentary The Moment, produced by Charli XCX and directed by Aidan Zamiri, was actually her concept. “I was like, ‘Well, if you want me to be in it, I would love to.’ I felt like it was a comfortable avenue for me because I knew him, I know Charli, and I felt like for my first thing, this would be the perfect fit,” the Kardashians star explained. “They came back, and Charli was really excited, and they legitimately wrote me into the script, and I was like, 'Oh s---. Now I have to do it.'”

Is Kylie Jenner Headed for an Engagement?

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner shares two kids with ex Travis Scott.

As Jenner branches out into acting, she will be supported by her Golden Globe-winning beau. According to a source, the couple of three years is nearing an engagement, and Chalamet has been locked into a $100 million televised wedding deal. An entertainment industry executive based in Los Angeles told an outlet, "Timothée is clearly extremely valuable right now – critically acclaimed, commercially bankable, culturally relevant. If he were to participate in a televised event of that scale, it would command a premium figure. If that number is $100 million, that would be realistic as the appetite from fans to see him marry Kylie on TV is real, and he would be in because of the huge sum involved."

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet may get engaged soon.