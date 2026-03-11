or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

Kylie Jenner Reveals She 'Wants to Have More Kids' as Romance With Timothée Chalamet Heats Up

Photo of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner revealed she 'wants to have more kids' as her romance with Timothée Chalamet heats up.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 11 2026, Published 11:26 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner is open to expanding her family with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

In an interview published on Wednesday, March 11, the reality star, 28, hinted at her possible future plans with the actor, 30.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @vanityfair/Instagram

Kylie Jenner posed topless for 'Vanity Fair.'

“In the last years of my 20s, I want to focus on just me, my businesses, my work, traveling with my kids, enjoying my kids, and then...” she spilled, then adding, “I do want to have more kids.”

The makeup mogul currently shares Stormi, 8, and Aire, 4, with ex Travis Scott.

In Jenner’s cover story for Vanity Fair, she posed topless and smoked a cigarette on a bed in a series of racy snaps.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner Wants to Do 'More' Acting

Image of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating for three years.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating for three years.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who stars in The Moment, revealed in the accompanying interview that she sees more acting gigs in her future.

“I’ve actually gotten a few scripts, nothing that I feel is right yet, but I 100 percent want to do more,” she admitted. “I really like comedy. I think I’m good at it. Maybe next time I talk to you, I’ll be the lead of an action movie!”

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Kylie Jenner wants more kids.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner wants more kids.

Jenner spilled that her scene in mockumentary The Moment, produced by Charli XCX and directed by Aidan Zamiri, was actually her concept.

“I was like, ‘Well, if you want me to be in it, I would love to.’ I felt like it was a comfortable avenue for me because I knew him, I know Charli, and I felt like for my first thing, this would be the perfect fit,” the Kardashians star explained. “They came back, and Charli was really excited, and they legitimately wrote me into the script, and I was like, 'Oh s---. Now I have to do it.'”

Article continues below advertisement

Is Kylie Jenner Headed for an Engagement?

Image of Kylie Jenner shares two kids with ex Travis Scott.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner shares two kids with ex Travis Scott.

As Jenner branches out into acting, she will be supported by her Golden Globe-winning beau. According to a source, the couple of three years is nearing an engagement, and Chalamet has been locked into a $100 million televised wedding deal.

An entertainment industry executive based in Los Angeles told an outlet, "Timothée is clearly extremely valuable right now – critically acclaimed, commercially bankable, culturally relevant. If he were to participate in a televised event of that scale, it would command a premium figure. If that number is $100 million, that would be realistic as the appetite from fans to see him marry Kylie on TV is real, and he would be in because of the huge sum involved."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet may get engaged soon.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet may get engaged soon.

A separate source close to the couple added: "Timothée and Kylie are serious about each other and have discussed engagement. Kylie is very hands-on in her business decisions and Timothée respects that. Their dynamic works because they are different personalities who complement each other. If there is a chance to turn a personal milestone into a global media event, the family knows how to execute it. A wedding special featuring someone of Timothée's stature would dwarf most previous reality TV moments."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.