Makeup-Free Michelle Obama Shares Rare Family Photo for Daughter Sasha's 24th Birthday
Michelle Obama just proved that less really is more.
The former first lady went makeup-free in a sweet family photo she posted on Instagram to celebrate her youngest daughter Sasha’s 24th birthday.
"Happy birthday to my sweet girl, Sasha! Can't believe how quickly time has flown. I'm so proud of the woman you’ve become. Love you always! 💕🥳🎉," she wrote in the caption.
The rare photo featured the entire Obama crew smiling close together — Michelle, Barack, Sasha and Malia. The former president kept it casual in a white polo shirt and gray pants, while Malia rocked a brown tube top and matching skirt and Sasha donned a yellow halter sundress.
But what really caught fans’ attention was Michelle’s glowing natural look. She ditched the glam and wore a sleek black racerback bodycon dress, silver hoop earrings, stacked bangles and a yellow bandana tied over her high ponytail.
The family snapshot comes shortly after Michelle opened up about some of the parenting struggles she’s faced — especially during her daughters’ teenage years.
Michelle admitted that her family isn't always picture-perfect.
“Where do we begin?” she said during an appearance on the "Sibling Revelry" podcast. “Our daughters are 26 and 23, they are young adult women. But they definitely went through a period in their teen years…it was the ‘push away.’”
She explained that it’s something a lot of kids with famous parents go through.
“They're still doing that, and you guys know this of children with parents who are known,” Michelle said. “You're trying to distinguish yourself. It's very important for my kids to feel like they've earned what they are getting in the world.”
According to Michelle, Sasha and Malia are both hyper-aware of public perception — and they’re determined to make it on their own.
“And they don't want people to assume that they don't want to work hard, that they're just naturally handed things, they're very sensitive to that. They want to be their own people," she said.
Malia is already doing just that as she dropped her last name when she premiered her short film at Sundance in 2024.
“And we were like, ‘They're still going to know it’s you, Malia.’ But we respected the fact that she’s trying to make her way,” Michelle shared.
Even though the girls went through their share of growing pains, Michelle and Barack are proud of the young women they’ve become.
“They understand us as full human beings now in the same way that I discovered that about my parents,” Michelle said.
Malia is pursuing a career in film, while Sasha once dipped into the entertainment industry, too, as her name appeared in the credits of Couples Therapy.
More recently, she graduated from the University of Southern California and looks to be continuing her education.
Both daughters now live in Los Angeles.