Michelle Obama Admits Her Daughters Experience 'Benefits' and Disadvantages Because of Their Last Name: 'We Call That the Obama Tax'

Though Barack and Michelle Obama did their best to give their two daughters a normal childhood while growing up in the White House, the latter admitted Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, have always been treated differently by others — for better or for worse.

"We call that the Obama tax for them," the mom-of-two explained on the "Diary of a CEO" podcast. "You'll have it the rest of your life, but you also have a lot of benefits."