Michelle Obama Admits Her Daughters Experience 'Benefits' and Disadvantages Because of Their Last Name: 'We Call That the Obama Tax'
Though Barack and Michelle Obama did their best to give their two daughters a normal childhood while growing up in the White House, the latter admitted Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, have always been treated differently by others — for better or for worse.
"We call that the Obama tax for them," the mom-of-two explained on the "Diary of a CEO" podcast. "You'll have it the rest of your life, but you also have a lot of benefits."
"I'm trying to make this feel normal to them," the Becoming author explained. "Because you don't want them to start thinking, number one, they're full of themselves, that any of this is about them and that their job is to go about their lives."
Michelle explained that once the girls were teenagers, the family had to work overtime to ensure their daily lives were kept away from the cameras.
"They had to drive and they had to go to prom and they were on teams and they traveled to other schools and they had to do college searches, and they went to parties and they had drinks, and they tried out smoking and they did all the things," the former first lady shared. "Every weekend was a nightmare, because we had to work to make sure that them being regular teenagers didn't wind up on Page Six."
In another interview, Michelle explained she allowed the girls to go out because they developed a trust.
"I didn't want them sitting home on Saturday night not understanding what it was like to be out and have a life before they went to college," she said. "I was so glad when we got out of the White House, I wanted them to have the freedom of not having the eyes of the world on them."
Malia went on to graduate from Harvard University and is now a screenwriter, while Sasha received a sociology degree from USC.
While the sisters tend to keep a low-profile these days, they did attend Destin Conrad's listening party last week.
In a Thursday, April 24, Instagram post, the singer posed in between the siblings, with Malia in a brown leather coat and Sasha wearing a cropped white tank top and denim bottoms.
Fans were shocked by the rare snap of the girls, with one person commenting, "They are beautiful!!!"
"The Obama sisters bringing style and support to Destin Conrad's album party! Malia and Sasha always chic," said a second Instagram user, with a third person noting, "They grew up so fast omg 😭."