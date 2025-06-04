Michelle Obama Reveals Daughters Malia and Sasha 'Pushed Away' From Her and Barack When They Were Teenagers

In fact, Malia even dropped her last name when she premiered her short film at Sundance in 2024.

“And we were like, ‘They're still going to know it’s you, Malia.’ But we respected the fact that she’s trying to make her way,” Michelle said.

Despite the growing pains, the Obamas are proud of how grounded their daughters are.

“They understand us as full human beings now in the same way that I discovered that about my parents,” the lawyer said.