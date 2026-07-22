Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Widow Says Her Emotional Capacity Is 'Very Limited' Amid $1.2 Million Legal Battle With Mother-in-Law After Actor's Death

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Malcolm-Jamal Warner's widow opened up about the devastating grief she's still navigating one year after the beloved actor's tragic death. In her first television interview since his passing, Tenisha Warner revealed why her "emotional capacity" has become "very limited" as she focuses on raising their young daughter.

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'It's Been the Biggest Loss for All of Us'

Source: @CBSMornings/X Tenisha Warner said Malcolm-Jamal Warner's death was 'the biggest loss for all of us.'

During an emotional conversation with CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, Malcolm-Jamal reflected on the heartbreak her family has experienced since Malcolm-Jamal's accidental drowning death in Costa Rica on July 20, 2025. When Gayle asked whether she still communicates with Malcolm-Jamal's mother, Pamela Warner, Tenisha acknowledged the family's shared grief. "You know, right now, everybody, like all of his family members and who have lost him, they are grieving," she said. "You know, it's been the biggest loss for all of us." Gayle agreed, replying, "All of us."

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“It’s been the biggest loss for all of us”: Tenisha Warner sat down exclusively with @gayleking ahead of the first anniversary of her husband Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s death from accidental drowning in Costa Rica. Their full interview airs tomorrow.



On Monday, Warner filed a… pic.twitter.com/kqtXEF1yIZ — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 22, 2026 Source: @CBSMornings/X Gayle King sat down with Tenisha Warner for an emotional CBS Mornings interview.

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'Very Limited'

Source: mega Malcolm-Jamal Warner's widow said her 'emotional capacity' has become 'very limited.'

Tenisha explained that she and the couple's daughter have become each other's greatest source of strength. "Right now, my daughter and I are just like..." she began before Gayle interjected, "You guys are a unit." "Yeah," Tenisha responded. She then admitted the emotional toll of losing her husband has forced her to be intentional with her energy. "Look, you know, it's the emotional capacity that I have can be very limited sometimes," she shared. "And so I have to for myself decide what do I have to give right now in this moment." "And whatever I have to give, the first person to get that is my daughter, and then the second is myself," she added.

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Widow Sues Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Mother

Source: mega The interview was filmed before Tenisha Warner's $1.2 million legal battle with her mother-in-law became public.

The interview was filmed before Tenisha's legal dispute with Malcolm-Jamal's family became public. On June 20, she filed a lawsuit against Pamela in her capacity as successor trustee of the Warner Family Trust, seeking at least $1.2 million. According to the complaint, Tenisha alleges the money is owed to her under the terms of the premarital agreement she and Malcolm signed before their marriage. Pamela has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.

Legal Fight Over Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Estate

Source: mega The widow claims Malcolm-Jamal Warner was in the process of updating his estate plan before his accidental drowning death.