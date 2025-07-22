'The Cosby Show' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who died at 54 on July 20, once shared, "We share a unique experience that keeps us lovingly bonded no matter how much time goes between seeing or hearing from each other."

His thoughts came just months before his passing, during which he spoke to People about the show's enduring legacy, stating, "I know I can speak for all the cast when I say The Cosby Show is something that we are all still very proud of."

While the sitcom enjoyed critical acclaim during its original run from 1984 to 1992, it now grapples with the fallout from numerous sexual assault allegations against its star, Bill Cosby.

The show followed the Huxtable family, headed by Cliff (Cosby) and Clair (Phylicia Rashad) alongside their five children: Theo (Warner), Vanessa (Tempestt Bledsoe), Rudy (Keshia Knight Pulliam), Denise (Lisa Bonet) and Sondra (Sabrina Le Beauf). Throughout its eight seasons, the series won six Emmy Awards while presenting an upper-middle-class Black American family in a positive light.