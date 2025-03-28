or
Sabrina Carpenter Flaunts Her Midriff as She Enjoys Her Day Off in Italy: Photos

Sabrina Carpenter
Source: @sabrinacarpenter/Instagram

Sabrina Carpenter showed off her toned tummy on a day off from her concert in Italy.

By:

March 28 2025, Published 6:34 p.m. ET

Sabrina Carpenter is getting a taste of Italy.

The pop star, 25, bared her midriff in a March 28 Instagram post from the edge of a boat. Carpenter is pictured in a bright yellow bikini with a colorful floral cover-up as she took in the colorful surrounding buildings.

sabrina carpenter
Source: @sabrinacarpenter/Instagram

The "Espresso" singer shared several snapshots of her day off from her Short n' Sweet Tour in Italy. The Instagram carousel features a selfie of her in a sheer dress with her hair tied back in a messy bun, as well as a photo of her cozying up in a polo blue shall in front of a scenic mountain view.

She also published candid moments from her day, including an unmade bed, an ABBA record, a small recording setup, a board with varying cheeses and an alcoholic beverage poised on a ledge overlooking the water.

sabrina carpenter
Source: @sabrinacarpenter/Instagram

Sabrina Carpenter performed in Milan, Italy, on March 26.

Carpenter shared the experience with several friends, including BFF and Canadian stylist Paloma Sandoval. In one image, Sandoval seemed taken aback by a strong wave outside the boat as her hair blew in the wind.

One photo shows Carpenter and her friends from a birds' eye view, cheesing in front of a wide-spanning view of Italy at night.

sabrina carpenter
Source: @sabrinacarpenter/Instagram

Sabrina Carpenter took time off from her concert in Italy.

Carpenter was in Italy to perform in a March 26 concert at the Unipol Forum of Milan.

During one section of the show, a screen randomly generated a song for her to sing and landed on ABBA's "Mamma Mia," a seemingly not-so-spontaneous choice. She belted out the song in a sparkly black jumpsuit, sheer robe and white cowboy hat.

sabrina carpenter
Source: @sabrinacarpenter/Instagram

Sabrina Carpenter is currently on the international leg of her Short n' Sweet Tour.

Carpenter takes her tour next to Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the United Kingdom and more on its international leg.

After a three-month hiatus, Short n' Sweet will return to the U.S. on October 23 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She will play five nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City before wrapping up with six shows at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Her final performance is on November 23.

Each show is a celebration of all things femme.

"Femininity is something that I've always embraced," she told TIME. "And if right now that means corsets and garter belts and fuzzy robes or whatever the f---, then that's what that means."

