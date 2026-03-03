NEWS Man Detained in Nancy Guthrie Case Speaks Out for the First Time: 'I'd Tell the Police Anything' Source: @YouTube/BrianaWhitney An Arizona man detained and released in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case said he has no idea where she is. Lesley Abravanel March 3 2026, Updated 1:48 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

In his first sit-down interview, Luke Daley, the Tucson resident who was recently detained and questioned by authorities in connection with the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, firmly denied any involvement in the case. Daley was detained on February 13 during a SWAT-assisted search of his home, located approximately two miles from Guthrie’s residence. In an interview with "True Crime Arizona" host Briana Whitney, he said he has no idea who took the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

'I, Like Everyone Else, Just Want Nancy to Come Home'

Source: @SavannahGuthrie/Instagram Luke Daley was not named a suspect in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

“I don't. If I did, I would happily tell [the] FBI, police anything,” Luke said. “I, like everyone else, just want Nancy to come home and be safe. But that being said, I have nothing to do with this case, and that's it.” The 37-year-old, who was released without charges after “four or five hours” in custody, has not been named a suspect by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Placed in the back of a police car in handcuffs, Luke described the situation as “tough” but necessary as they searched and towed his Range Rover during the raid.

Article continues below advertisement

'It Should Not Be a Big Deal to Clear My Name and Move On'

Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the evening of January 31.

“It should be not a big deal to clear my name and move on,” he said of his mindset at the time. “All the dates I was telling them where I was,” he said. “All you have to do is look at my phone and see my location. It was nowhere near anywhere or have any connection to this.” Interest in Luke was partly fueled by his prior criminal record, including a 2025 arrest for drug and firearm possession. Luke maintains his past has no connection to the kidnapping case.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Luke Daley's 77-Year-Old Mother Was Also Detained and Released

Source: MEGA The Daleys' attorney said there is no link whatsoever between his clients and Nancy Guthrie.

“They didn't tell me any information about that,” he told Briana. “I have thought of any type of reason why they could have come after me, but there's nothing, and I think that's why they didn't tell me.” Luke’s 77-year-old mother, Mary Chapman Daley, was also detained during the raid and was released without being arrested or charged. Their attorney, Chris Scileppi, stated there is "no link whatsoever" between the Daleys and Nancy.

'I Hope They Find Her'

Source: @SavannahGuthrie/Instagram Luke Daily said he hopes Nancy Guthrie is safe and found soon.