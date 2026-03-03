Man Detained in Nancy Guthrie Case Speaks Out for the First Time: 'I'd Tell the Police Anything'
March 3 2026, Updated 1:48 p.m. ET
In his first sit-down interview, Luke Daley, the Tucson resident who was recently detained and questioned by authorities in connection with the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, firmly denied any involvement in the case.
Daley was detained on February 13 during a SWAT-assisted search of his home, located approximately two miles from Guthrie’s residence.
In an interview with "True Crime Arizona" host Briana Whitney, he said he has no idea who took the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie.
'I, Like Everyone Else, Just Want Nancy to Come Home'
“I don't. If I did, I would happily tell [the] FBI, police anything,” Luke said. “I, like everyone else, just want Nancy to come home and be safe. But that being said, I have nothing to do with this case, and that's it.”
The 37-year-old, who was released without charges after “four or five hours” in custody, has not been named a suspect by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
Placed in the back of a police car in handcuffs, Luke described the situation as “tough” but necessary as they searched and towed his Range Rover during the raid.
'It Should Not Be a Big Deal to Clear My Name and Move On'
“It should be not a big deal to clear my name and move on,” he said of his mindset at the time.
“All the dates I was telling them where I was,” he said. “All you have to do is look at my phone and see my location. It was nowhere near anywhere or have any connection to this.”
Interest in Luke was partly fueled by his prior criminal record, including a 2025 arrest for drug and firearm possession. Luke maintains his past has no connection to the kidnapping case.
- 'I Have Nothing to Hide': Mother-in-Law of Man Questioned in Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance Insists 'He's a Good Guy'
- Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case: 2 People Pulled From Home Following SWAT Operation Nearly 2 Weeks After Alleged Abduction
- Sheriff in Nancy Guthrie Case Believes She Is Victim of 'Targeted Kidnapping,' Declares Abductors 'Knew Who They Were After'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Luke Daley's 77-Year-Old Mother Was Also Detained and Released
“They didn't tell me any information about that,” he told Briana. “I have thought of any type of reason why they could have come after me, but there's nothing, and I think that's why they didn't tell me.”
Luke’s 77-year-old mother, Mary Chapman Daley, was also detained during the raid and was released without being arrested or charged.
Their attorney, Chris Scileppi, stated there is "no link whatsoever" between the Daleys and Nancy.
'I Hope They Find Her'
“Like the entire Tucson community,” Chris said in a statement to ABC News, “both Mr. Daley and his mother are hopeful that Nancy will be returned to her family unharmed.”
Luke, who has described his life as rough since he was detained, added that he hopes the case reaches a successful conclusion.
“I just want to say again that I hope that [Nancy is] safe,” he added. “I hope they find her.”