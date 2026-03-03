or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoNEWS

Man Detained in Nancy Guthrie Case Speaks Out for the First Time: 'I'd Tell the Police Anything' 

Photo of Luke Daley and Briana Whitney
Source: @YouTube/BrianaWhitney

An Arizona man detained and released in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case said he has no idea where she is.

March 3 2026, Updated 1:48 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

In his first sit-down interview, Luke Daley, the Tucson resident who was recently detained and questioned by authorities in connection with the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, firmly denied any involvement in the case.

Daley was detained on February 13 during a SWAT-assisted search of his home, located approximately two miles from Guthrie’s residence.

In an interview with "True Crime Arizona" host Briana Whitney, he said he has no idea who took the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie.

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

'I, Like Everyone Else, Just Want Nancy to Come Home'

Image of Luke Daley was not named a suspect in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.
Source: @SavannahGuthrie/Instagram

Luke Daley was not named a suspect in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

“I don't. If I did, I would happily tell [the] FBI, police anything,” Luke said. “I, like everyone else, just want Nancy to come home and be safe. But that being said, I have nothing to do with this case, and that's it.”

The 37-year-old, who was released without charges after “four or five hours” in custody, has not been named a suspect by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Placed in the back of a police car in handcuffs, Luke described the situation as “tough” but necessary as they searched and towed his Range Rover during the raid.

Article continues below advertisement

'It Should Not Be a Big Deal to Clear My Name and Move On'

Image of Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the evening of January 31.
Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the evening of January 31.

“It should be not a big deal to clear my name and move on,” he said of his mindset at the time.

“All the dates I was telling them where I was,” he said. “All you have to do is look at my phone and see my location. It was nowhere near anywhere or have any connection to this.”

Interest in Luke was partly fueled by his prior criminal record, including a 2025 arrest for drug and firearm possession. Luke maintains his past has no connection to the kidnapping case.

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Luke Daley's 77-Year-Old Mother Was Also Detained and Released

Image of The Daleys' attorney said there is no link whatsoever between his clients and Nancy Guthrie.
Source: MEGA

The Daleys' attorney said there is no link whatsoever between his clients and Nancy Guthrie.

“They didn't tell me any information about that,” he told Briana. “I have thought of any type of reason why they could have come after me, but there's nothing, and I think that's why they didn't tell me.”

Luke’s 77-year-old mother, Mary Chapman Daley, was also detained during the raid and was released without being arrested or charged.

Their attorney, Chris Scileppi, stated there is "no link whatsoever" between the Daleys and Nancy.

'I Hope They Find Her'

Image of Luke Daily said he hopes Nancy Guthrie is safe and found soon.
Source: @SavannahGuthrie/Instagram

Luke Daily said he hopes Nancy Guthrie is safe and found soon.

“Like the entire Tucson community,” Chris said in a statement to ABC News, “both Mr. Daley and his mother are hopeful that Nancy will be returned to her family unharmed.”

Luke, who has described his life as rough since he was detained, added that he hopes the case reaches a successful conclusion.

“I just want to say again that I hope that [Nancy is] safe,” he added. “I hope they find her.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.