'I Don't Believe the Case Has Gone Cold': Ex-Special Agent Says Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance Could Be 'Resolved'

It’s been a month since Nancy Guthrie vanished — and while some fear the investigation may be hitting a wall, a retired FBI Special Agent with more than 20 years of experience in complex criminal and national security cases believes there’s still hope. "I don't believe the case has gone cold," Greg Rogers, who retired in 2017, told an outlet. "Although the number of FBI agents dedicated has lessened as leads have decreased and there is no current need for tactical teams, there are still a good number of agents who will remain assigned to this case until it's resolved. That includes tech agents that are concentrating on digital forensics like cell tower searches."

Source: MEGA Nancy Guthrie has been missing for one month.

Rogers explained that digital evidence could play a major role in cracking the case. "As you can well imagine, every cell phone that pinged off a local tower will have its user identified and interviewed/investigated. That avenue of investigation is similar to the work that went into the Kohlberger case in Idaho," he said, referring to Bryan Kohberger, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole in July 2025 for the November 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students. "It has been my opinion that the individual caught in the doorbell camera is no pro and hopefully left his phone on. The same type of work that went into getting info out of the cloud on the Guthrie doorbell camera is also being conducted on neighbors' security devices," Rogers added.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram A former FBI agent believes the case has not 'gone cold.'

Beyond digital clues, Rogers also pointed to the family’s $1 million reward as a potential turning point. "I have worked a number of cases where rewards made all the difference. I am hopeful someone will decide the reward in this case is worth the risk of cooperating," he explained.

As OK! previously reported, Savannah Guthrie revealed that she and her siblings are offering a $1 million reward for the safe recovery of their 84-year-old mom. “Please — be the one that brings her home,” she begged, sharing the FBI tip line number, 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

Source: MEGA Investigators are analyzing cell phone tower data.

She added, “NOTE: Family reward of up to $1 million will be paid only for recovery of Nancy Guthrie, consistent with FBI criteria for payment of its reward in this case.”

In a follow-up post, a visibly emotional Savannah again urged the public to help. “We need to know where she is,” the media personality expressed. “We need her to come home. For that reason, we are offering a family reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads us to her recovery…someone out there knows something that can bring her home. Somebody knows. We are begging you to please come forward now.”

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie is offering a $1 million reward to find her mom.