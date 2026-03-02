or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Savannah Guthrie
TRUE CRIME NEWS

'This Is a Highly Personal Crime': FBI Expert Claims Nancy Guthrie’s Alleged Kidnapping Is Not About the 'Money'

photo of nancy guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

March 2 2026, Published 1:46 p.m. ET

Despite a $1 million reward on the table for her return, Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother remains missing — prompting questions about whether the case was ever about money.

Appearing on Megyn Kelly's show on Friday, February 27, former FBI agent Jim Fitzgerald speculated that whoever allegedly took Nancy, wasn't motivated by a cash prize.

"Why was Mrs. Guthrie taken from her home around 2 a.m. that Sunday morning? That we don't know. If it was about money, maybe this is a chance to then capitalize on it," Jim declared.

'Money Was Never a Factor'

image of 'If they don't react to this $1 million reward with virtually no strings attached, that would lean me toward the fact this is a highly personal crime,' said former FBI agent Jim Fitzgerald.
Source: NBC

'If they don't react to this $1 million reward with virtually no strings attached, that would lean me toward the fact this is a highly personal crime,' said former FBI agent Jim Fitzgerald.

He went on to say, "If they don't react to this $1 million reward with virtually no strings attached, that would lean me toward the fact this is a highly personal crime done for highly personal reasons and money was never a factor."

Jim then speculated that if Nancy's allegedly kidnapper hasn't responded to the money the Today star and her family has offered, the crime may have been motivated by revenge.

What's the Latest in the Nancy Guthrie Investigation?

image of Nancy Guthrie was last seen by family members on the evening of January 31.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie was last seen by family members on the evening of January 31.

The Arizona retiree was last seen by family members of the evening of January 31, and investigators believe she is the victim of a "targeted kidnapping." A trail of blood confirmed to be Nancy's was notably found on her front porch.

Since her disappearance, the FBI has released surveillance footage of a masked suspect seemingly tampering with her doorbell camera, shared a description of the intruder and revealed they found DNA evidence at the scene.

While the DNA discovery could potentially lead to an arrest, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said what they have contains genetic material from more than one person, meaning it will be difficult to analyze.

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

'We Will Pay'

image of The Guthrie family offered a $1 million reward for their mother's return.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

The Guthrie family offered a $1 million reward for their mother's return.

Savannah, 54, has taken to Instagram multiple times since her mother's disappearance to plead with the alleged kidnappers.

In a video posted on February 7, the morning show anchor addressed a purported ransom note, saying, "We received your message and understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so we can celebrate with her."

"This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay," she said, alongside her siblings, Camron and Annie.

Savannah Guthrie Admitted Her Mom Might Be Dead

image of Savannah Guthrie admitted her mom might not be alive.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Savannah Guthrie admitted her mom might not be alive.

More recently, the NBC television personality acknowledged in a tearful message last week that her mom "may already be gone," but admitted the family is still praying for a "miracle."

It's unclear when Savannah will return to Today.

