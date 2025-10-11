Did Mandy Moore Get Plastic Surgery? See Her Transformation in Before and After Photos
2000
Mandy Moore has always drawn attention for her looks.
In 2000, the singer-actress was the center of attention at the Kids' Choice Awards, attending the event in an all-black ensemble that hugged her silhouette.
2001
The A Walk to Remember actress flaunted her natural look at Teen People Magazine's "What's Next in Talent" event.
2002
Moore rocked her bixie hairstyle, which accentuated her décolletage, during an appearance at the 2002 MTV Movie Awards.
2003
At a Golden Globe Awards after-party, Moore showcased her slim figure in a black, one-shoulder dress with a knee-length skirt. She paired the look with open-toed pumps and twinkling jewelry.
2004
The "Only Hope" hitmaker was all smiles at the world premiere of Saved! in Westwood, Calif.
2005
For the 2005 Crystal + Lucy Awards, a short-haired Moore slipped into a sleeveless dress with a fitted bodice.
2006
Moore's bright eyeshadow made her stand out at an event in New York City in 2006.
2007
In a close-up photo from the Because I Said So world premiere, Moore showcased her flawless skin by wearing minimal makeup.
2008
Bold and beautiful! The "I Wanna Be With You" songstress displayed her elegance in a black, one-shoulder gown with sheer panels at a Vanity Fair event in Los Angeles, Calif.
2009
The License to Wed star stole the spotlight when she hosted the 2009 Season Opening of TAO Beach at the Venetian Resort Hotel and Casino.
2010
Moore carried herself with confidence on the red carpet of the 2010 American Music Awards.
2011
She was a scene-stealer again at the 2011 Hollywood Style Awards, arriving in a black sleeveless dress with a sheer overlay.
2012
In 2012, Moore joined the fun at Disney XD's "TRON: Uprising" press event and reception in Glendale, Calif. For her look, she wore a multicolored tweed blazer and a white top that emphasized her bright complexion.
2013
The "Candy" actress sported a light blue sweater and a black leather pencil skirt at a Topshop gathering.
2014
Moore was impossible to miss at the QVC 5th Annual Red Carpet Style Pre-Oscar party. Instead of a dress, she graced the event in a black jumpsuit, blazer and black high-heeled pumps.
2016
The Red Nose Day 2016 Special welcomed Moore, who wore a black and white striped T-shirt and black pants for the event.
2017
Moore stepped out for a Golden Globes after-party in a daring gown with a plunging neckline featuring a sheer cape. She matched the look with teardrop earrings and a sparkly bracelet.
2018
In 2018, The Darkest Minds actress arrived at the 49th NAACP Image Awards in a powder blue dress with puffed sleeves and a fitted bodice.
The same year, Moore addressed the plastic surgery rumors that claimed she underwent a procedure to enhance her nose.
"I remember seeing some blog post that said I got a nose job," she told PopSugar. "I was like, 'That's weird — my nose is pretty imperfect.' I have a crinkled part underneath the bridge of my nose and I remember laughing like, 'I feel like I would have fixed that had I had a nose job.' I don't know, maybe it was just a weird picture or weird makeup or shading or something."
Moore added, "People think everyone in Hollywood has had a nose job or some work done, but it's not always true. People are going to believe what they want, and that's fine. And if having work done is going to make somebody feel better about themselves, then more power to them."
2019
Moore flashed a radiant smile while at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.
2020
Style icon! Moore lit up the room at the Critics' Choice Awards 2020, stunning onlookers with her beauty.
2021
The mom-of-three put her glamorous side on full display at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala.
2022
Moore cheerfully greeted the crowd at the PaleyFest in 2022. She posed in a black dress with a fringed hemline and high neckline, complementing the look with black high heels with thin straps.
2024
For the 29th Critics' Choice Awards, Moore wore a bejeweled Elie Saab dress featuring a high slit, V-neckline and cut-out details.
2025
Moore debuted a new look at Step Up's 2025 Inspiration Awards, standing for photos on the red carpet in a white blouse, black mini skirt, tights and high heels.