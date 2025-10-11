Did Mandy Moore Get Plastic Surgery? See Her Transformation in Before and After Photos

In 2000, the singer-actress was the center of attention at the Kids' Choice Awards , attending the event in an all-black ensemble that hugged her silhouette.

The A Walk to Remember actress flaunted her natural look at Teen People Magazine's "What's Next in Talent" event.

Moore rocked her bixie hairstyle, which accentuated her décolletage, during an appearance at the 2002 MTV Movie Awards .

At a Golden Globe Awards after-party, Moore showcased her slim figure in a black, one-shoulder dress with a knee-length skirt. She paired the look with open-toed pumps and twinkling jewelry.

The "Only Hope" hitmaker was all smiles at the world premiere of Saved! in Westwood, Calif.

Moore's bright eyeshadow made her stand out at an event in New York City in 2006.

In a close-up photo from the Because I Said So world premiere, Moore showcased her flawless skin by wearing minimal makeup.

Bold and beautiful! The "I Wanna Be With You" songstress displayed her elegance in a black, one-shoulder gown with sheer panels at a Vanity Fair event in Los Angeles, Calif.

The License to Wed star stole the spotlight when she hosted the 2009 Season Opening of TAO Beach at the Venetian Resort Hotel and Casino.

She was a scene-stealer again at the 2011 Hollywood Style Awards, arriving in a black sleeveless dress with a sheer overlay.

In 2012, Moore joined the fun at Disney XD's "TRON: Uprising" press event and reception in Glendale, Calif. For her look, she wore a multicolored tweed blazer and a white top that emphasized her bright complexion.

Moore was impossible to miss at the QVC 5th Annual Red Carpet Style Pre-Oscar party. Instead of a dress, she graced the event in a black jumpsuit, blazer and black high-heeled pumps.

Moore stepped out for a Golden Globes after-party in a daring gown with a plunging neckline featuring a sheer cape. She matched the look with teardrop earrings and a sparkly bracelet.

In 2018, The Darkest Minds actress arrived at the 49th NAACP Image Awards in a powder blue dress with puffed sleeves and a fitted bodice.

The same year, Moore addressed the plastic surgery rumors that claimed she underwent a procedure to enhance her nose.

"I remember seeing some blog post that said I got a nose job," she told PopSugar. "I was like, 'That's weird — my nose is pretty imperfect.' I have a crinkled part underneath the bridge of my nose and I remember laughing like, 'I feel like I would have fixed that had I had a nose job.' I don't know, maybe it was just a weird picture or weird makeup or shading or something."

Moore added, "People think everyone in Hollywood has had a nose job or some work done, but it's not always true. People are going to believe what they want, and that's fine. And if having work done is going to make somebody feel better about themselves, then more power to them."