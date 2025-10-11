or
Did Mandy Moore Get Plastic Surgery? See Her Transformation in Before and After Photos

mandy moore before after photos plastic surgery rumors
Source: MEGA

Mandy Moore sparked plastic surgery rumors after her recent appearance at Step Up's 2025 Inspiration Awards.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 11 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

2000

mandy moore before after photos plastic surgery rumors
Source: MEGA

Mandy Moore made her debut in the 1990s.

Mandy Moore has always drawn attention for her looks.

In 2000, the singer-actress was the center of attention at the Kids' Choice Awards, attending the event in an all-black ensemble that hugged her silhouette.

2001

mandy moore before after photos plastic surgery rumors
Source: MEGA

Mandy Moore released her debut studio album in 1999.

The A Walk to Remember actress flaunted her natural look at Teen People Magazine's "What's Next in Talent" event.

2002

mandy moore before after photos plastic surgery rumors
Source: MEGA

Aside from being a singer, Mandy Moore has also built a career as an actress.

Moore rocked her bixie hairstyle, which accentuated her décolletage, during an appearance at the 2002 MTV Movie Awards.

2003

mandy moore before after photos plastic surgery rumors
Source: MEGA

She has three children.

At a Golden Globe Awards after-party, Moore showcased her slim figure in a black, one-shoulder dress with a knee-length skirt. She paired the look with open-toed pumps and twinkling jewelry.

2004

mandy moore before after photos plastic surgery rumors
Source: MEGA

Mandy Moore gave birth to her third child in 2024.

The "Only Hope" hitmaker was all smiles at the world premiere of Saved! in Westwood, Calif.

2005

mandy moore before after photos plastic surgery rumors
Source: MEGA

Mandy Moore was married to Ryan Adams from 2009 to 2016.

For the 2005 Crystal + Lucy Awards, a short-haired Moore slipped into a sleeveless dress with a fitted bodice.

2006

mandy moore before after photos plastic surgery rumors
Source: MEGA

Several women, including Mandy Moore, accused Ryan Adams of emotional abuse and harassment.

Moore's bright eyeshadow made her stand out at an event in New York City in 2006.

2007

mandy moore before after photos plastic surgery rumors
Source: MEGA

Ryan Adams' lawyer denied the claims.

In a close-up photo from the Because I Said So world premiere, Moore showcased her flawless skin by wearing minimal makeup.

2008

mandy moore before after photos plastic surgery rumors
Source: MEGA

Mandy Moore opened up about their difficult marriage before and after the divorce.

Bold and beautiful! The "I Wanna Be With You" songstress displayed her elegance in a black, one-shoulder gown with sheer panels at a Vanity Fair event in Los Angeles, Calif.

2009

mandy moore before after photos plastic surgery rumors
Source: MEGA

Ryan Adams announced he was sober in 2018.

The License to Wed star stole the spotlight when she hosted the 2009 Season Opening of TAO Beach at the Venetian Resort Hotel and Casino.

2010

mandy moore before after photos plastic surgery rumors
Source: MEGA

In 2018, she married American singer-songwriter Taylor Goldsmith.

Moore carried herself with confidence on the red carpet of the 2010 American Music Awards.

2011

mandy moore before after photos plastic surgery rumors
Source: MEGA

Mandy Moore's home was also destroyed in the Pacific Palisades wildfires.

She was a scene-stealer again at the 2011 Hollywood Style Awards, arriving in a black sleeveless dress with a sheer overlay.

2012

mandy moore before after photos plastic surgery rumors
Source: MEGA

Mandy Moore maintains a flawless look at 41.

In 2012, Moore joined the fun at Disney XD's "TRON: Uprising" press event and reception in Glendale, Calif. For her look, she wore a multicolored tweed blazer and a white top that emphasized her bright complexion.

2013

mandy moore before after photos plastic surgery rumors
Source: MEGA

She has appeared in several TV series and films while continuing her music career.

The "Candy" actress sported a light blue sweater and a black leather pencil skirt at a Topshop gathering.

2014

mandy moore before after photos plastic surgery rumors
Source: MEGA

She once opened up about being mentioned 'in the same sentence' with Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears and Jessica Simpson.

Moore was impossible to miss at the QVC 5th Annual Red Carpet Style Pre-Oscar party. Instead of a dress, she graced the event in a black jumpsuit, blazer and black high-heeled pumps.

2016

mandy moore before after photos plastic surgery rumors
Source: MEGA

Mandy Moore's popularity skyrocketed after she starred in 'A Walk to Remember.'

The Red Nose Day 2016 Special welcomed Moore, who wore a black and white striped T-shirt and black pants for the event.

2017

mandy moore before after photos plastic surgery rumors
Source: MEGA

She has also had voice roles over the past few years.

Moore stepped out for a Golden Globes after-party in a daring gown with a plunging neckline featuring a sheer cape. She matched the look with teardrop earrings and a sparkly bracelet.

2018

mandy moore before after photos plastic surgery rumors
Source: MEGA

Mandy Moore is an active philanthropist.

In 2018, The Darkest Minds actress arrived at the 49th NAACP Image Awards in a powder blue dress with puffed sleeves and a fitted bodice.

The same year, Moore addressed the plastic surgery rumors that claimed she underwent a procedure to enhance her nose.

"I remember seeing some blog post that said I got a nose job," she told PopSugar. "I was like, 'That's weird — my nose is pretty imperfect.' I have a crinkled part underneath the bridge of my nose and I remember laughing like, 'I feel like I would have fixed that had I had a nose job.' I don't know, maybe it was just a weird picture or weird makeup or shading or something."

Moore added, "People think everyone in Hollywood has had a nose job or some work done, but it's not always true. People are going to believe what they want, and that's fine. And if having work done is going to make somebody feel better about themselves, then more power to them."

2019

mandy moore before after photos plastic surgery rumors
Source: MEGA

Mandy Moore has seven studio albums so far.

Moore flashed a radiant smile while at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

2020

mandy moore before after photos plastic surgery rumors
Source: MEGA

She released her latest album, 'In Real Life,' in 2022.

Style icon! Moore lit up the room at the Critics' Choice Awards 2020, stunning onlookers with her beauty.

2021

mandy moore before after photos plastic surgery rumors
Source: MEGA

Mandy Moore recently sparked plastic surgery rumors.

The mom-of-three put her glamorous side on full display at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala.

2022

mandy moore before after photos plastic surgery rumors
Source: MEGA

Mandy Moore previously addressed the speculation about her changing appearance.

Moore cheerfully greeted the crowd at the PaleyFest in 2022. She posed in a black dress with a fringed hemline and high neckline, complementing the look with black high heels with thin straps.

2024

mandy moore before after photos plastic surgery rumors
Source: MEGA

Fans said they were 'genuinely baffled' by Mandy Moore's unrecognizable look.

For the 29th Critics' Choice Awards, Moore wore a bejeweled Elie Saab dress featuring a high slit, V-neckline and cut-out details.

2025

mandy moore before after photos plastic surgery rumors
Source: MEGA

Previous reports suggested Mandy Moore underwent a nose job.

Moore debuted a new look at Step Up's 2025 Inspiration Awards, standing for photos on the red carpet in a white blouse, black mini skirt, tights and high heels.

