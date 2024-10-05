Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith Have 'Their Hands Full' After Welcoming Baby No. 3
Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith recently welcomed their daughter, Louise, into the world in September, and though it's been quite an adjustment for the pair, they wouldn't have it any other way.
"They certainly have their hands full,” a source dished about the couple, who got married in 2018 and share two sons August "Gus" Harrison and Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett. “But as a new mom, Mandy’s really in her element, and she gives a lot of credit to Taylor, too. He’s the ultimate hands-on dad.”
As OK! previously reported, the "Candy" songstress, 40, recently shared details about how they picked the moniker.
"Lou is here! Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously and right in time for Virgo season. She is our absolute dream girl and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are. Endlessly grateful for our family of 5 (and our very own big three) and soaking in every moment of this special time. 💓💓💓📸 by our extraordinary doula @rebeccacoursey_photosandfilm," she captioned a slew of photos on September 25.
Following the birth of Lou, the actress shared some gorgeous photos of the brood adjusting to having another family member around.
"One week with our Lou 💓💓💓💓💓," she wrote.
Of course, people loved seeing Moore's newest tot. One person wrote, "What a sweet little peanut to make your BIG THREE! And mommy Mandy you look absolutely stunning ❤️❤️❤️," while another said, "She’s beautiful! And I love it when babies smell like honey! That’s so cute!"
The star had been open about how she wasn't even sure if she would get pregnant the third time around.
"I am incredibly grateful to my body. It only feels different in the sense that I have two little guys to chase around. It's a bit more exhausting than the first two go-rounds, but we're managing. I'm almost there," she told InStyle.
"Before this pregnancy, my husband and I were talking about the possibility of a third, and last summer we tried to do a round of IVF that didn't produce any embryos. So, I said to him and to the universe, ‘Okay, well, that was sort of our insurance plan and it didn't unfold the way that we expected, and that's totally okay. So, if down the road we decide we want to have another one and it happens, great, and if it doesn't, I think we both have to be at peace with that and we're incredibly blessed to have these two little boys in our family,'" she shared.
