Mandy Moore Felt 'Like an Outsider' at 2003 'Vanity Fair' Photo Shoot Until the Olsen Twins Boosted Her Confidence

By:

Apr. 10 2024, Published 3:08 p.m. ET

Mandy Moore is spilling the tea on Vanity Fair's iconic 2003 "It's Totally Raining Teens!" cover.

The famous issue featured interviews and a photo shoot with several young Hollywood stars at the time, including Moore, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Bynes and Hilary Duff — but it was her interaction with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen that stuck out the most in her mind.

Source: mega

Mandy Moore felt she didn't fit in at a 2003 photo shoot.

While everything looked picture perfect, Moore, 40, revealed on the latest episode of the "Not Alone" podcast" that "a lot of teenage drama" went down behind the scenes, recalling how two girls had "a fight over a boy."

The mom-of-two admitted she felt "like a real outlier and outsider" as the camera flashed, sharing, "Like, ‘I am not part of the cool kids club. I don’t know what they’re fighting about.'”

Source: mega

One of the Olsen twins told Mandy Moore they 'had a crush' on her boyfriend.

However, the This Is Us alum got a boost of confidence from the Olsen twins, now 37, explaining, "One of them had a crush on my boyfriend at the time. I just remember feeling really cool about that."

"I was like, ‘Oh, well, I pick ’em good then, I guess! My boyfriend is someone they have a crush on!’ I thought that was pretty hilarious," she admitted.

Moore didn't identify the man in question, though she dated tennis star Andy Roddick from 2002 to 2004.

Source: mega

Moore is now married to Taylor Goldsmith.

The "Candy" crooner went on to marry Ryan Adams in 2009, but filed for divorce in 2015. Years later, the actress revealed the musician, 49, was emotionally abusive.

In a February interview, Moore looked back on the rocky romance, spilling, "It’s almost like, how did I ever do that? How did I ever find myself in that place where I allowed myself to be treated that way [and] that I viewed myself that way?"

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: mega

The actress has two sons.

The star thinks the toxic marriage "was a direct response to my own parents splitting up... I found myself in a relationship with somebody that I believed I could make a family with."

"I was so heartbroken," she recalled, "and it seemed like a perfectly appropriate time to get married and focus on this very personal, quiet chapter in my life."

The celeb said the relationship made her feel "hollow, empty and isolated."

After their divorce, she found love again with musician Taylor Goldsmith, whom she married in 2018. The couple shares two sons.

"I feel incredibly understood and supported," Moore previously gushed of her marriage. "I feel incredibly lucky to have somebody who is like, 'I got your back.' I found the right person and I feel like we can handle anything together."

