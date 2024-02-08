Family Reunion! New Mom Ashley, Mary-Kate and Elizabeth Olsen Make Rare Appearance Together in New York City
Reunited and it feels so good!
On Tuesday, February 6, Ashley, Mary-Kate and Elizabeth Olsen stepped out for a rare night on the town together in New York City for some quality sister time.
The new mom, who welcomed her son, Otto, with her husband, Louis Eisner, last year, rocked a chic green jacket, baggy jeans, an oversized scarf and a pair of glasses while strolling with her twin, who wore a black coat, flared jeans while carrying a black leather tote. The WandaVision actress, 34, looked stunning in a monochrome black ensemble and matching beanie as she hung out with her siblings.
The famous family's gathering comes as Ashley has been enjoying motherhood after giving birth to her little boy — which shocked her loved ones.
"The news came as quite a surprise — especially since no one even knew Ashley was pregnant in the first place," an insider revealed. "But Ashley, as well as Mary-Kate, has always tried to keep her private life private, so this is par for the course."
Although the fashion maven and the jewelry designer, 34, wanted to keep their child's arrival under wraps, the two are in heaven with their little family.
"They couldn't be happier or feel more blessed right now," the source said. "Mary-Kate and Elizabeth Olsen [their other sister] are both ecstatic to be an aunt. They're spoiling the baby rotten, as are Ashley and Louis."
"Ashley has gone all-out with the nursery, and the baby will have the best designer wardrobe, of course!” the insider added.
Due to Ashley and Mary-Kate growing up in the spotlight, Elizabeth was able to learn from the acting duo before making a name for herself in the industry. "I always felt that having older twin sisters was an advantage," the Sorry for Your Loss actress revealed in a May 2022 interview.
"I felt very clear about how I was going to navigate lots of things because of watching them. I also felt very protected," she explained. "There’s something that I’ll never experience of that connection, but I feel lucky to be witness to it. I actually think it’s an amazing feeling — being the younger sibling to twin sisters. If I was spoiled by one, the other wanted to match it. I loved it."
Page Six obtained the photos of the Olsens.
Harper's Bazaar conducted the 2022 interview with Elizabeth.