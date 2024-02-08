Family Reunion! New Mom Ashley, Mary-Kate and Elizabeth Olsen Make Rare Appearance Together in New York City

The new mom, who welcomed her son, Otto, with her husband, Louis Eisner, last year, rocked a chic green jacket, baggy jeans, an oversized scarf and a pair of glasses while strolling with her twin, who wore a black coat, flared jeans while carrying a black leather tote. The WandaVision actress, 34, looked stunning in a monochrome black ensemble and matching beanie as she hung out with her siblings.

The famous family's gathering comes as Ashley has been enjoying motherhood after giving birth to her little boy — which shocked her loved ones.

"The news came as quite a surprise — especially since no one even knew Ashley was pregnant in the first place," an insider revealed. "But Ashley, as well as Mary-Kate, has always tried to keep her private life private, so this is par for the course."