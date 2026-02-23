or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Donald Trump
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Mar-a-Lago Gunman Was Fixated on Epstein Files: Report

Photo of Austin Tucker Martin
Source: ABC

Austin Tucker Martin was a Trump supporter fixated on the Epstein files.

Feb. 23 2026, Published 3:01 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The gunman who attempted to breach Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, February 22, was identified by authorities as Austin Tucker Martin, a 21-year-old from North Carolina, whose motives revealed a deep fixation on the recently released files related to late child predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Martin was shot and killed by Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy around 1:30 a.m. after he entered the secure perimeter of the president’s Palm Beach country club.

Armed with a shotgun and a gas canister, authorities say Martin ignored orders to drop the items and instead raised the shotgun into a "shooting position" before being shot and killed.

Article continues below advertisement

Neither Donald Nor Melania Trump Were at Mar-a-Lago During the Incident

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Mar-A-Lago was investigated after the incident.
Source: MEGA

Mar-A-Lago was investigated after incident.

President Donald Trump was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the incident and was not at the resort.

According to co-workers and text messages obtained by TMZ, Martin had become increasingly obsessed with the Department of Justice's release of approximately 3.5 million documents related to Epstein in late January.

Martin was said to be reportedly "deeply disturbed" by what he believed was a government cover-up. He frequently spoke about powerful elites "getting away with it.”

Article continues below advertisement

'Evil is Real and Unmistakable'

Image of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were once friends.
Source: House Oversight Committee

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were once friends.

In a text sent on February 15, Martin wrote: "I don't know if you read up on the Epstein Files, but evil is real and unmistakable... Tell other people about what you hear... Raise awareness.”

Despite his actions at Mar-a-Lago, Martin is said to come from a family of avid Trump supporters and had previously expressed that he believed Trump was a "strong leader.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Investigators Are Puzzled Because the Shooter Was a Big Trump Supporter

Image of Investigators learned the shooter was disillusioned with Donald Trump's handling of the Epstein files.
Source: MEGA

Investigators learned the shooter was disillusioned with Donald Trump's handling of the Epstein files.

Investigators are currently exploring whether his actions were an impulsive escalation tied to online radicalization.

Martin’s family in Moore County, N.C., had reported him missing just hours before the shooting.

Shooter Had No Previous Criminal Record But Was Fixated on the Epstein Scandal

Image of The shooter became fixated on the Epstein scandal.
Source: MEGA

The shooter became fixated on the Epstein scandal.

Relatives described him as a "good kid" who was "real quiet" and uncomfortable around guns, expressing shock at his involvement in the incident.

Authorities confirmed that Martin had no prior criminal record before the incident as the FBI is currently leading the investigation into the motive behind the breach.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.