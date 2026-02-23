Mar-a-Lago Gunman Was Fixated on Epstein Files: Report

Article continues below advertisement

The gunman who attempted to breach Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, February 22, was identified by authorities as Austin Tucker Martin, a 21-year-old from North Carolina, whose motives revealed a deep fixation on the recently released files related to late child predator Jeffrey Epstein. Martin was shot and killed by Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy around 1:30 a.m. after he entered the secure perimeter of the president’s Palm Beach country club. Armed with a shotgun and a gas canister, authorities say Martin ignored orders to drop the items and instead raised the shotgun into a "shooting position" before being shot and killed.



Neither Donald Nor Melania Trump Were at Mar-a-Lago During the Incident

Source: MEGA Mar-A-Lago was investigated after incident.

President Donald Trump was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the incident and was not at the resort. According to co-workers and text messages obtained by TMZ, Martin had become increasingly obsessed with the Department of Justice's release of approximately 3.5 million documents related to Epstein in late January. Martin was said to be reportedly "deeply disturbed" by what he believed was a government cover-up. He frequently spoke about powerful elites "getting away with it.”



'Evil is Real and Unmistakable'

Source: House Oversight Committee Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were once friends.

In a text sent on February 15, Martin wrote: "I don't know if you read up on the Epstein Files, but evil is real and unmistakable... Tell other people about what you hear... Raise awareness.” Despite his actions at Mar-a-Lago, Martin is said to come from a family of avid Trump supporters and had previously expressed that he believed Trump was a "strong leader.”



Investigators Are Puzzled Because the Shooter Was a Big Trump Supporter

Source: MEGA Investigators learned the shooter was disillusioned with Donald Trump's handling of the Epstein files.

Investigators are currently exploring whether his actions were an impulsive escalation tied to online radicalization. Martin’s family in Moore County, N.C., had reported him missing just hours before the shooting.

Shooter Had No Previous Criminal Record But Was Fixated on the Epstein Scandal

Source: MEGA The shooter became fixated on the Epstein scandal.