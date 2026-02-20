Fox News Host Challenges Donald Trump After President Claimed Epstein Files 'Exonerated' Him

Article continues below advertisement

A Fox News host pushed back on President Donald Trump’s erroneous claim that he was “exonerated” by the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein. The Five co-host Jessica Tarlov, a prominent Democratic strategist and political commentator best known as Fox’s token liberal, jumped on the president’s remarks made Thursday, February 19, on Air Force One. “Well, you know, I’m the expert in a way, because I’ve been totally exonerated,” Trump declared in response to news that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former prince, was arrested over his ties to the late s-- offender.

Article continues below advertisement

'Nobody Used to Speak About Epstein When He Was Alive'

Source: House Oversight Committee Donald Trump was seen in several photographs from the Epstein files.

“It’s really interesting, because nobody used to speak about Epstein when he was alive, but now they speak, but I’m the one that can talk about it, because I’ve been totally exonerated. I did nothing,” he fibbed. Trump said this, despite the fact that his name has been mentioned at least a million times in the files, according to Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.). Legal experts and critics noted that being mentioned in an investigation is not the same as a legal clearance.

Article continues below advertisement

Fox's Token Liberal Challenged Donald Trump to Release All the Epstein Files

Source: MEGA/@JessicaTarlov/X Fox News host Jessica Tarlov dared Donald Trump to prove he's exonerated.

Some unsealed FBI documents include allegations from two individuals who accused Trump of abuse when they were minors; the president has denied these claims. Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade stated that Trump's use of the word "exonerated" is inaccurate, as no formal court or investigative body has issued such a verdict. Tarlov responded to Trump’s assertion that the files proved he did nothing wrong and challenged Trump to back up his "exoneration" claim by releasing the full, unredacted Epstein files himself if he truly had nothing to hide. She highlighted the logical gap in Trump's defense, noting that if he were fully exonerated, there would be no reason for his administration or Attorney General Pam Bondi to withhold or redact any information from the public.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Continues to Call Epstein Scandal a Hoax

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has desperately tried to deflect from Jeffrey Epstein.

Tarlov also observed that the lack of transparency was beginning to cause friction even within Trump’s own MAGA base, leading to "upheaval" as supporters and the administration clashed over what was being hidden. She previously dismissed Trump's attempts to shift the focus as "preposterous" tactics meant to inflame his base and distract from his personal ties to Epstein. Trump has continued to dismiss the situation as a "Jeffrey Epstein Hoax" and a "scam" by Democrats, despite ongoing public and political pressure for full disclosure.

Majority of Americans Believe Donald Trump Is Engaged in an Epstein Cover-Up

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew was arrested on Thursday, February 19.