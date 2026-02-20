Fox News Host Challenges Donald Trump After President Claimed Epstein Files 'Exonerated' Him
Feb. 20 2026, Updated 1:50 p.m. ET
A Fox News host pushed back on President Donald Trump’s erroneous claim that he was “exonerated” by the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein.
The Five co-host Jessica Tarlov, a prominent Democratic strategist and political commentator best known as Fox’s token liberal, jumped on the president’s remarks made Thursday, February 19, on Air Force One.
“Well, you know, I’m the expert in a way, because I’ve been totally exonerated,” Trump declared in response to news that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former prince, was arrested over his ties to the late s-- offender.
'Nobody Used to Speak About Epstein When He Was Alive'
“It’s really interesting, because nobody used to speak about Epstein when he was alive, but now they speak, but I’m the one that can talk about it, because I’ve been totally exonerated. I did nothing,” he fibbed.
Trump said this, despite the fact that his name has been mentioned at least a million times in the files, according to Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.).
Legal experts and critics noted that being mentioned in an investigation is not the same as a legal clearance.
Fox's Token Liberal Challenged Donald Trump to Release All the Epstein Files
Some unsealed FBI documents include allegations from two individuals who accused Trump of abuse when they were minors; the president has denied these claims.
Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade stated that Trump's use of the word "exonerated" is inaccurate, as no formal court or investigative body has issued such a verdict.
Tarlov responded to Trump’s assertion that the files proved he did nothing wrong and challenged Trump to back up his "exoneration" claim by releasing the full, unredacted Epstein files himself if he truly had nothing to hide.
She highlighted the logical gap in Trump's defense, noting that if he were fully exonerated, there would be no reason for his administration or Attorney General Pam Bondi to withhold or redact any information from the public.
Donald Trump Continues to Call Epstein Scandal a Hoax
Tarlov also observed that the lack of transparency was beginning to cause friction even within Trump’s own MAGA base, leading to "upheaval" as supporters and the administration clashed over what was being hidden.
She previously dismissed Trump's attempts to shift the focus as "preposterous" tactics meant to inflame his base and distract from his personal ties to Epstein.
Trump has continued to dismiss the situation as a "Jeffrey Epstein Hoax" and a "scam" by Democrats, despite ongoing public and political pressure for full disclosure.
Majority of Americans Believe Donald Trump Is Engaged in an Epstein Cover-Up
Documents revealed that federal prosecutors collected evidence in 2020 showing Trump flew on Epstein’s private plane multiple times in the 1990s, contradicting his previous public denials.
The files indicate the DOJ subpoenaed Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in 2021 regarding a former employee and challenged Trump’s claim that he had banned Epstein from the property.
The arrest of the former prince on suspicion of misconduct has increased pressure on other high-profile associates named in the files and recent polling suggests roughly 53 percent of Americans believe the current administration is attempting to conceal details within the files, fueling criticism from both political sides.