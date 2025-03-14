'Shameless': Marc Maron Calls Bill Maher a 'B----' for Agreeing With Certain Aspects of the Trump Administration
Marc Maron called out Bill Maher for agreeing with some of Donald Trump's actions during his second term as U.S. president.
In the latest episode of the "WTF" podcast, the 61-year-old comedian expressed his discontent with the Real Time host's partial support for certain aspects of Trump's administration, labeling Maher a "b----" for accommodating the MAGA leader.
"Are you going to be like Bill Maher, you know, ‘I’m going to agree with some of the things that Trump is doing,’" Maron told his guest CNN host W. Kamau Bell. “It’s like, dude, you’re a b----."
The Bad Guys actor continued to mock Maher for his affinity toward the MAGA coalition, mimicking Maher, 69, and saying, "'I like Kid Rock.' And now you’re gonna b--- him with a slightly disdainful look on your face? That’s who you are?"
Maron's criticism stems from his past observations of podcasters aligning themselves with Trump and his supporters. He has been vocal in denouncing comedians who entertain relationships with individuals who promote racist or fascist ideologies.
The Glow actor previously condemned podcasters who "joke around" with what he described as "shameless, self-proclaimed white supremacists and fascists," emphasizing that such interactions only serve to "humanize and normalize fascism."
"Even though I do not do a political show I have been very clear in my specials and on the podcast that I believe, and have believed for years, what is brewing in this country is an American fascist movement rooted half in grievance and half in Jesus and enabled by tech oligarchs and an inundation of propaganda from many sources," Maron wrote at the time.
"Well, it’s fully percolated and pouring into the minds of all of us. It is shameless and proud," he continued. "Culturally, the combination of blatant racist fearmongering and the anti-woke movement has delivered their message for the future. A future that marginalizes almost all voices."
The comedian also claimed the "anti-woke flank of the new fascism" is being "driven almost exclusively by comics, my peers."
"Whether or not they are self-serving or true believers in the new fascism is unimportant. They are of the movement. Whether they see themselves as acolytes or just comics doesn’t matter. Whether they are driven by the idea that what they are fighting for is a free speech issue or whether they are truly morally bankrupt racists doesn’t matter," he explained. "They are part of the public face of a fascist political movement that seeks to destroy the democratic idea."
Maron continues to use his platform on the "WTF" podcast to address crucial socio-political issues and to advocate for social justice and ethical conduct within the entertainment industry.