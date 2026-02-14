Marcello Hernández Sets the Record Straight on Sabrina Carpenter Dating Rumors
Feb. 14 2026, Published 8:34 a.m. ET
Marcello Hernández, a prominent star of Saturday Night Live, recently addressed speculation surrounding his romantic life during an episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast.
Shepard, who admitted to being "newly obsessed with" pop star Sabrina Carpenter, posed a direct question to Hernández. “If I'm you again and I'm 28, I'm going to try to date her with all my might. Are you not trying your hardest to marry her?” he inquired.
In response, Hernández made it clear that he is happily committed. “I’m in a relationship,” he said, revealing he is dating Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral, an accomplished architect who graduated from Yale.
Reports indicate that Hernández and Batlle Cabral have been dating for an extended period. They were spotted together at an after-party for The Phoenician Scheme in May 2025, and they graced the red carpet together at the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere in July 2025.
Hernández also expressed admiration for Carpenter, noting their past collaborations on SNL.
He stated, “Sabrina's really, like, she's down, she's down to clown. She's down to think of something funny. She's an actress.”
In a surprising twist, Hernández recently posted a video on Instagram that sparked marriage rumors. The black-and-white clip featured him in a tuxedo, popping champagne and sharing a heartfelt moment with his mother as she helped him with his bow tie. Speculation ran rampant, with fans questioning whether he was preparing for a wedding.
However, sources confirmed that the video was part of a promotional campaign for his new comedy special, Marcello Hernández: American Boy, which premiered on Netflix on January 7.