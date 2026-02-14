or
Marcello Hernández Sets the Record Straight on Sabrina Carpenter Dating Rumors

Split photo of Marcello Hernández & Sabrina Carpenter
Source: MEGA

Marcello Hernández cleared the air!

Feb. 14 2026, Published 8:34 a.m. ET

Marcello Hernández, a prominent star of Saturday Night Live, recently addressed speculation surrounding his romantic life during an episode of Dax Shepard’sArmchair Expert” podcast.

Shepard, who admitted to being "newly obsessed with" pop star Sabrina Carpenter, posed a direct question to Hernández. “If I'm you again and I'm 28, I'm going to try to date her with all my might. Are you not trying your hardest to marry her?” he inquired.

image of Marcello Hernández and Sabrina Carpenter have performed together on 'Saturday Night Live.'
Source: Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Marcello Hernández and Sabrina Carpenter have performed together on 'Saturday Night Live.'

In response, Hernández made it clear that he is happily committed. “I’m in a relationship,” he said, revealing he is dating Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral, an accomplished architect who graduated from Yale.

Source: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard/YouTube
Reports indicate that Hernández and Batlle Cabral have been dating for an extended period. They were spotted together at an after-party for The Phoenician Scheme in May 2025, and they graced the red carpet together at the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere in July 2025.

image of Marcello Hernández addressed rumors about his love life.
Source: MEGA

Marcello Hernández addressed rumors about his love life.

Hernández also expressed admiration for Carpenter, noting their past collaborations on SNL.

He stated, “Sabrina's really, like, she's down, she's down to clown. She's down to think of something funny. She's an actress.”

image of Marcello Hernández praised Sabrina Carpenter as a talented and fun performer.
Source: MEGA

Marcello Hernández praised Sabrina Carpenter as a talented and fun performer.

In a surprising twist, Hernández recently posted a video on Instagram that sparked marriage rumors. The black-and-white clip featured him in a tuxedo, popping champagne and sharing a heartfelt moment with his mother as she helped him with his bow tie. Speculation ran rampant, with fans questioning whether he was preparing for a wedding.

Source: @marcellohdz/Instagram
image of Marcello Hernández revealed he is in a committed relationship.
Source: MEGA

Marcello Hernández revealed he is in a committed relationship.

However, sources confirmed that the video was part of a promotional campaign for his new comedy special, Marcello Hernández: American Boy, which premiered on Netflix on January 7.

