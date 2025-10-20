Sabrina Carpenter Shines and Stumbles on 'SNL': The Highlights and Hiccups From Her Episode

Article continues below advertisement

Sabrina Carpenter tackled the ultimate challenge as she donned dual hats as both host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live on October 18. While the episode sparkled with memorable moments, it faced its share of technical hiccups — one of which included Carpenter's microphone cutting out during a sketch.

'SNL' Welcomes Sabrina Carpenter

Live from Studio 8H, the late-night comedy institution kicked off its third episode of Season 51 with the accomplished 26-year-old. Carpenter showcased her talent in numerous sketches, including a portrayal of a 12-year-old male podcast host and a reprise of the Domingo Cold Open. She also electrified the audience with performances of "Manchild" and an uncensored "Nobody's Son." Let's dive into the best, worst and most oops moments from this episode!

Best: Sabrina Carpenter's Witty Monologue

Though Carpenter's monologue was cut short due to a college football delay, she quickly ensured that the audience forgot any frustration. Addressing the controversy regarding her recent album cover for Man's Best Friend, she quipped, "Some people got a little freaked out by the cover. I'm not sure why? It was just this: me on all fours, with an unseen figure pulling my hair. But what people don't realize is that's just how they cropped it." Carpenter continued laughing, "If you zoom out, it's clearly a picture from the 50th anniversary special of Bowen [Yang] helping me up by the hair. After Martin Short shoved me out of the buffet line, saying something like, 'Daddy needs his mini quiche.'" Despite Yang's absence that evening, he shared on social media, "Missing the show tonight, but it will be sooooo fun. Sab is amazing." In a standout sketch, Carpenter partnered with Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline and Veronika Slowikowska as a group of youthful podcast hosts. The sketch took a hilarious turn when James Austin Johnson appeared as Donald Trump, introducing absurd questions about the afterlife. "Now, I have a question for you boys. Do you think I'm getting into heaven?" asked Johnson, who humorously pondered his fate.

Worst: The Domingo Cold Open

Returning for its fourth iteration, the much-criticized Domingo sketch showcased Kelsey's birthday celebration featuring surprise performances from friends. Carpenter's musical number, inspired by Taylor Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia," fell flat for many viewers. "This sketch was introduced last season and has been done FOUR TIMES. Please let it die, it only worked twice," one YouTube commenter lamented. Many viewers shared their disappointment, questioning the return of this tired concept. "The Cold Open is usually about current events, no? What is this?" one user durably said. Adding to the frustrations, Carpenter faced microphone troubles during her Girlboss seminar sketch. Despite her effort to continue, viewers were left momentarily in the dark, wondering what she was saying. "Who cut off Sabrina's mic in the middle of the skit???? They tryna sabotage my girl 😭 #snl," expressed one disappointed fan on X.

Oops: 'Nobody's Son' Performance Mishap

After her earlier number, Carpenter took to the stage once more to belt out "Nobody's Son." East Coast viewers were caught off guard as she sang a bold line, "he sure f----- me up," uncensored, whirling in surprise. Thanks to a slight delay, West Coast audiences enjoyed a heart-stopping moment of silence instead of shock.