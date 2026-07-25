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Marciano Brunette Dishes on His Non-Exclusive Relationship With Jessi Draper

split photo of Marciano Brunette & Jessi Draper
Source: @marcianob/Instagram;Hulu/YouTube;@_justjessiiii/Instagram

Marciano Brunette discussed his non-exclusive romance with Jessi Draper.

July 25 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Marciano Brunette, a prominent figure from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, has publicly addressed his relationship with Jessi Draper, revealing that they are currently dating but not exclusive.

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image of Marciano Brunette confirmed that he and Jessi Draper are dating but are not in an exclusive relationship.
Source: Hulu/YouTube

Marciano Brunette confirmed that he and Jessi Draper are dating but are not in an exclusive relationship.

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During an episode of the Hulu podcast “Get Real,” Marciano, 33, stated, “I would say that currently we are dating, but we are not exclusive.”

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Source: Hulu/ YouTube
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Despite his feelings for Jessi, 34, Brunette expressed support for her to explore other connections.

He stated, “I told her that’s 100 percent OK [if she went out and hooked up with someone else]. Am I going to be happy about it? No, I am not.”

This admission highlights the complexity of their relationship and Brunette’s willingness to allow Draper independence.

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image of Marciano Brunette said he would not be happy if Jessi Draper dated someone else.
Source: Hulu/YouTube

Marciano Brunette said he would not be happy if Jessi Draper dated someone else.

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The drama surrounding Brunette and Draper began on Vanderpump Villa, where initial tensions between the cast members ignited rumors. Brunette emphasized that he prioritizes supporting Draper as a friend.

He hinted at his growing affection for her, which Draper acknowledged with a comment, “My little green flag.”

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image of Jessi Draper admitted that she had an emotional affair with Marciano Brunette while her marriage to Jordan Ngatikaura was already experiencing serious problems.
Source: @_justjessiiii/Instagram

Jessi Draper admitted that she had an emotional affair with Marciano Brunette while her marriage to Jordan Ngatikaura was already experiencing serious problems.

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Draper’s tumultuous marriage to Jordan Ngatikaura complicates the situation. The couple shares two children, Jagger and Jovi, and Draper admitted to having an emotional affair with Brunette.

She revealed that their relationship faced significant challenges, stating, “We had been dealing with the affair for about six months behind closed doors. No one knew.”

Draper further described the toxicity of her marriage, detailing incidents of blackmail and emotional distress.

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Brunette has shown sympathy toward Draper’s struggles with Ngatikaura, noting, “When you’re told something, obviously, I was very sympathetic to Jessi. But seeing it is way different.”

He expressed regret about his involvement in the couple's issues, mentioning the difficulties they faced.

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image of Marciano Brunette said he became more sympathetic toward Jessi Draper after witnessing the difficulties in her marriage.
Source: @_justjessiiii/Instagram

Marciano Brunette said he became more sympathetic toward Jessi Draper after witnessing the difficulties in her marriage.

Draper and Ngatikaura attempted to reconcile their marriage but ultimately ended in divorce. Reports emerged in March that Ngatikaura filed for divorce after five years, heightening the drama surrounding Draper and Brunette’s relationship.

Draper disclosed her current status to E! News, stating, “I’m single, going through a divorce, and dating around, having fun.”

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