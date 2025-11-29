'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star Jessi Ngatikaura's Affair Drama: Everything to Know

Article continues below advertisement

Jessi Ngatikaura and Marciano Brunette Grew Closer While Filming 'Vanderpump Villa'

Jessi Ngatikaura's affair drama began when she met Marciano Brunette on 'Vanderpump Villa.'

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Ngatikaura's affair is no longer a secret. The infidelity drama began when Jessi — who has been married to her husband, Jordan Ngatikaura, since 2020 — joined castmates Layla Taylor, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck and Mikayla Matthews in Italy to film with the Vanderpump Villa cast. One month later, Jessi was spotted with Vanderpump Villa cast member Marciano Brunette in Los Angeles. At the time, they fueled affair rumors as reports alleged they were seen kissing at TomTom, a bar co-owned by Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

Marciano Brunette Claimed He and Jessi Ngatikaura 'Met and Kissed' While She Was Married to Jordan

Jessi Ngatikaura initially denied the claims.

The rumors intensified when Marciano addressed the speculations during The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 finale, telling Layla, "Soon as I saw her, [she] jumps into my arms, wraps her legs around my waist. I thought we were cool at the villa, but then she was extremely forward [at the bar]." He added he and Jessi were still in touch and that Jordan "doesn't know about how extensive it was." Marciano continued, "It was not just a one-time hook-up thing. It's not like this was some freaking one-night stand." When asked whether they slept together, he nodded in confirmation.

Jessi Ngatikaura Consistently Denied the Affair Claims

Jessi Ngatikaura responded to Marciano Brunette's claims in interviews and on social media.

Amid the increasingly explosive scandal, Jessi denied kissing Marciano at TomTom and clarified she was not "dumb enough" to do that in public. She also refuted the claims in a video she shared on Instagram and TikTok on May 24. "Me and my truth, we sit in silence. I'll speak when I can 🤫," she captioned the post, which featured her lip-syncing to a lyric from Ariana Grande's "we can't be friends (wait for your love)." Jessi then appeared in a May episode of "The Viall Files" podcast, during which she revealed she "cannot say much, unfortunately." "But there is just so much more to the story," she pointed out. "And again, relationships are hard and they're nuanced. There's so much more that I'm excited to share because I think people will be able to relate to my story." During the interview, Natalie Joy noticed Jessi was not wearing her wedding ring, prompting her to ask the reality star about the status of her marriage to Jordan. "I will say that reality TV is hard on any relationship, whether it's a friendship or a marriage, and we've been through a lot, and now it's gonna be public," Jessi continued. "We're working through things, and we're trying our best, but things are a little tricky right now… I'm excited to hopefully someday share more about that. But right now ... it's just real life, and it's hard."

Jessi Ngatikaura Finally Admitted She Had an Emotional Affair With Marciano Brunette

Marciano Brunette had also broken his silence amid the affair drama.

In the first episode of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3, Jessi finally confirmed she had an "emotional affair" with Marciano and kissed him twice when her marriage to Jordan hit a rough patch. She, however, insisted they never slept together.

Jessi Ngatikaura Opened Up About Her Separation From Jordan

Jessi Ngatikaura and her husband are still together.

In an interview with People, the MomToker claimed she suffered "emotional abuse" from Jordan amid their troubled marriage. "As soon as it started happening, I was like, 'Oh, this isn't super normal,' but also, you're kind of used to it. It starts off slow. It's not like one big dramatic thing happens," she said in the interview published on November 13. "It's little behaviors over time, and then all of a sudden you look back and you're too deep in it and you can't do much about it." Jessi added, "So I would say over time, I started to realize it. And then I just had a glass-breaking moment when I left him in [season 3] where I was like, 'I have to do something or else this is never going to change.'" Jordan issued a statement to the news outlet, stating he is taking full accountability "for the pain" he caused Jessi during their marriage. To save their marriage, the couple reportedly agreed to a 90-day separation while attending therapy. "I would say we both made mistakes for sure," Jessi admitted. "Mine being the affair and his being the emotional abuse, but I think it takes two to tango. And having that toxic dynamic definitely got me into the mindset of where I was and why I did what I did." She confirmed they were back together and "working on things" in a November 14 interview with Elite Daily.

Jessi Ngatikaura Further Addressed the Affair Drama

Jessi Ngatikaura reportedly had an emotional affair.