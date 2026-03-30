Inside Jessi Draper and Estranged Husband Jordan Ngatikaura's Relationship Amid Their Ongoing Divorce

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2019: Jessi Draper and Jordan Ngatikaura Made Their Instagram Debut

Source: @_justjessiiii/Instagram Jessi Draper and Jordan Ngatikaura were married for five years.

Jessi Draper and Jordan Ngatikaura's romance ended in divorce. The estranged couple began dating long before the hit Hulu series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premiered in September 2024. They debuted their relationship in a December 2019 Instagram post featuring a cute selfie of the pair. "Happiness is that feeling that comes over you when you know life is good and you can't help but smile," Ngatikaura wrote in the caption. He added, "@justjessiiii makes me feel this way everyday. You started out as my friend and I'm so glad that blossomed into what we have today. I feel so lucky to have you in my life."

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February 2020: Jessi and Jordan Ngatikaura Got Engaged

Source: @_justjessiiii/Instagram Jessi Draper and Jordan Ngatikaura previously had a 90-day separation.

Just two months after going public on Instagram, Ngatikaura got down on one knee and proposed to Draper. "The girl of my dreams; you're my best friend and soul mate. I can't imagine my life without you. We are tying the NGAT," he shared the news on social media.

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April 2020: Jessi and Jordan Ngatikaura Welcomed Their First Son

Source: @_justjessiiii/Instagram The estranged couple continued to work on their marriage after the affair controversy had emerged.

On April 20, 2020, the two welcomed their first child together, son Jagger Zayn Ngatikaura. "He is our perfect chunky boy!" Jordan shared. "Unfortunately he's having some problems with his lungs and is currently in the NICU getting some help. He is a fighter just like his momma and has been doing so much better today than last night. He's such a blessing to our life and we feel so lucky he choose us to be his parents ❤️."

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October 2020: Jessi and Jordan Ngatikaura Tied the Knot

Source: @_justjessiiii/Instagram Jessi Draper and Jordan Ngatikaura raised three children together.

Jessi and Jordan sealed their union with a kiss at their wedding ceremony on October 8, 2020.

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2023: Jessi and Jordan Ngatikaura's Second Baby Was Born

Source: @_justjessiiii/Instagram Jessi Ngatikaura was previously married to a man named Zach.

On January 13, 2023, Jessi and Jordan's youngest child, daughter Jovi James Ngatikaura, was born. "We chose Jovi because we have a son named Jagger and I liked the theme of, like, old rock and roll — Bon Jovi, Mick Jagger. I just felt like they really went well together," she explained her daughter's name on TikTok in 2024.

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May 2025: Jessi Ngatikaura Was Accused of Having an Affair

Source: @_justjessiiii/Instagram Jordan Ngatikaura is also a father to his older daughter, Peyton.

Their marriage reached a breaking point when Jessi was accused of having an affair with Marciano Brunette during The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 finale. The former Vanderpump Villa star made the accusation while chatting with Layla Taylor, Jessi's Mormon Wives costar. "We have tried meeting up [to continue the affair]," Marciano alleged. "Jordan doesn't know the truth about how extensive it was. It was not just a one-time hookup thing. It was not some one-night stand." Jessi ultimately claimed they only kissed twice.

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2025: Jessi Ngatikaura Addressed the Affair Allegations Several Times

Source: @_justjessiiii/Instagram She later admitted she had an emotional affair with Marciano Brunette.

During The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion in July 2025, Jessi was asked whether she had s-- with Marciano. "A lot of this story is unpacked in Season 3 so I can't talk about it yet," she said before assuming her then-husband felt "anxious, nervous and sad" hearing her discuss the allegation. She added, "We're both going through a lot right now. But I think he's willing to tell his truth too and he's been very vulnerable throughout Season 3. So we both just laid it all out there. There was a lot more to the story and it's not what you think it is. There's no secrets. Like, we are exposing it all." The third season also focused on Jessi having a two-week emotional affair with Marciano when she and Jordan were facing marriage issues. They began attending couples' therapy sessions, which played out in the fourth season of the series. "We've been doing that for about a year now since the separation happened, and it's helped a lot," she told People. "It's taught us both a lot about how we are as individuals and how we are in a relationship."

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March 2026: Jordan Ngatikaura Filed for Divorce From Jessi

Source: @_justjessiiii/Instagram Jessi Draper and Jordan Ngatikaura previously attended therapy sessions.