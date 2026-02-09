or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Marco Rubio Acknowledges Donald Trump's Mistake During Senate Hearing

Split photo of Marco Rubio & Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Marco Rubio confirmed Donald Trump's repeated mistake about Iceland and Greenland during a hearing.

Profile Image

Feb. 9 2026, Published 11:13 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine brought attention to a significant verbal blunder made by former President Donald Trump during a recent Senate Committee Hearing.

Kaine asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, “The president repeatedly mistook Iceland for Greenland, right? We’re not mad at Iceland, correct?”

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump has repeatedly mixed up Greenland and Iceland.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has repeatedly mixed up Greenland and Iceland.

Article continues below advertisement

Rubio confirmed the mistake, stating, “Yeah, he meant to say Greenland, but I think we’re all familiar with presidents who have verbal stumbles. Some made a lot more than this one…”

Kaine quickly countered with “nice try,” leading to a discussion about U.S. policy in Venezuela.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Marco Rubio acknowledged Donald Trump’s mistake.
Source: MEGA

Marco Rubio acknowledged Donald Trump’s mistake.

Article continues below advertisement

Previously, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt denied any mistake on Trump’s part.

She told a reporter, “No he didn’t, Libby. His written remarks referred to Greenland as a ‘piece of ice’ because that’s what it is. You’re the only one mixing anything up here.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Karoline Leavitt defended Donal Trump’s mistake.
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt defended Donal Trump’s mistake.

Article continues below advertisement

Kaine then shifted his focus to the U.S. government's actions in Venezuela, expressing concern about the lack of clarity surrounding military strikes. “I’d like to talk about the complete weakness of the legal rationale about the strikes on boats, but I can’t because the administration has only shared it in a classified setting,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Rubio, in his prepared remarks, defended the administration's actions against Nicolas Maduro, who faces drug trafficking charges in the U.S.

He stated, “There is no war against Venezuela, and we did not occupy a country. There are no U.S. troops on the ground. This was an operation to aid law enforcement.”

Rubio also mentioned that funds from Venezuelan oil sales would be controlled by the U.S. Treasury.

He explained, “The funds from that will be deposited into an account that we will have oversight over. Venezuela will spend that money for the benefit of the Venezuelan people.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured in January 2026.
Source: MEGA

Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured in January 2026.

While Maduro has pleaded not guilty to the charges, claiming to be the legitimate president, Congressional Democrats have criticized Trump’s actions as unconstitutional. In contrast, many Republicans support the actions as appropriate for presidential authority.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.