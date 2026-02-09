Marco Rubio Acknowledges Donald Trump's Mistake During Senate Hearing

Article continues below advertisement

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine brought attention to a significant verbal blunder made by former President Donald Trump during a recent Senate Committee Hearing. Kaine asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, “The president repeatedly mistook Iceland for Greenland, right? We’re not mad at Iceland, correct?”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has repeatedly mixed up Greenland and Iceland.

Rubio confirmed the mistake, stating, “Yeah, he meant to say Greenland, but I think we’re all familiar with presidents who have verbal stumbles. Some made a lot more than this one…” Kaine quickly countered with “nice try,” leading to a discussion about U.S. policy in Venezuela.

Source: MEGA Marco Rubio acknowledged Donald Trump’s mistake.

Previously, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt denied any mistake on Trump’s part. She told a reporter, “No he didn’t, Libby. His written remarks referred to Greenland as a ‘piece of ice’ because that’s what it is. You’re the only one mixing anything up here.”

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt defended Donal Trump’s mistake.

Kaine then shifted his focus to the U.S. government's actions in Venezuela, expressing concern about the lack of clarity surrounding military strikes. “I’d like to talk about the complete weakness of the legal rationale about the strikes on boats, but I can’t because the administration has only shared it in a classified setting,” he said.

Rubio, in his prepared remarks, defended the administration's actions against Nicolas Maduro, who faces drug trafficking charges in the U.S. He stated, “There is no war against Venezuela, and we did not occupy a country. There are no U.S. troops on the ground. This was an operation to aid law enforcement.” Rubio also mentioned that funds from Venezuelan oil sales would be controlled by the U.S. Treasury. He explained, “The funds from that will be deposited into an account that we will have oversight over. Venezuela will spend that money for the benefit of the Venezuelan people.”

Source: MEGA Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured in January 2026.