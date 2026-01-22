Oops! Donald Trump Mixes Up Iceland and Greenland During Davos Speech: Watch the Awkward Moment

President Donald Trump stumbled during his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, when he repeatedly confused Iceland with Greenland , sending shockwaves through the audience.

Trump confused Greenland with Iceland multiple times. Showing his decline on the world stage. The world is laughing at America. pic.twitter.com/KCGsMWQ1Ka

In a cringeworthy 90-second segment of his speech to global economic leaders, Trump mentioned Iceland four times while clearly intending to refer to Greenland — the territory he has previously expressed interest in acquiring.

“I’m helping Europe, I am helping NATO, and until the last few days when I told them about Iceland, they loved me,” Trump claimed, highlighting his relationships with NATO allies.

The president’s mix-up came again just a minute later in his remarks as he criticized NATO.

“I don’t know that they’d be here for us,” Trump declared. “They’re not there for us on Iceland, that I can tell you. I mean, our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland. So Iceland’s already cost us a lot of money.”