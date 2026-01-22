Oops! Donald Trump Mixes Up Iceland and Greenland During Davos Speech: Watch the Awkward Moment
Jan. 22 2026, Published 1:09 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump stumbled during his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, when he repeatedly confused Iceland with Greenland, sending shockwaves through the audience.
In a cringeworthy 90-second segment of his speech to global economic leaders, Trump mentioned Iceland four times while clearly intending to refer to Greenland — the territory he has previously expressed interest in acquiring.
“I’m helping Europe, I am helping NATO, and until the last few days when I told them about Iceland, they loved me,” Trump claimed, highlighting his relationships with NATO allies.
The president’s mix-up came again just a minute later in his remarks as he criticized NATO.
“I don’t know that they’d be here for us,” Trump declared. “They’re not there for us on Iceland, that I can tell you. I mean, our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland. So Iceland’s already cost us a lot of money.”
This gaffe marks the second time Trump has made an error regarding the names in as many days; during a Tuesday, January 20, news conference at the White House, he stated, “Iceland, without tariffs, they wouldn’t even be talking to us about it. So we’ll see what happens.”
Despite the blunders, Trump did clarify his stance on Greenland, putting to rest speculation about potential coercion for its acquisition. He affirmed, “I will not use force.”