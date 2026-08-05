Marco Rubio Lied When Allegedly Promising J.D. Vance He Wouldn't 'Run Against' Him for President, Political Strategist Claims: 'Don't Be Fooled'

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Political strategist Rick Wilson claimed Secretary of State Marco Rubio was lying when he allegedly informed Vice President J.D. Vance that he won't be running for president in the 2028 election. Wilson, 62, discussed the accusation on his "Against All Enemies" podcast recently, saying it was "bulls---."

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"It's bulls---," Wilson slammed. "I've known Marco a very long time. He's completely full of sh---. They are planning his run." The GOP consultant alleged he knows "the guys that worked for Marco at that level," and they're already discussing the people who will organize the presidential campaign.

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Rick Wilson Claims Marco Rubio's Team Is 'Planning a Run' for the 2028 Election

Source: MEGA Rick Wilson alleged Marco Rubio's team is planning his election run.

"They are all talking to the money people. They are all talking to the press. They are all talking to political power brokers in the various early states," Wilson claimed. "They are planning a run. Do not be fooled for a single minute."

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Source: @therickwilson/YouTube Rick Wilson claimed Marco Rubio is 'full of s---.'

Wilson's co-host, political commentator David Pakman, then chimed in and claimed Rubio, 55, informed Vance 42, they won't battle against each other in the upcoming election. "Rubio supposedly told Vance: 'I won't run against you,'" Pakman said, with Wilson disagreeing and challenging the allegation.

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Rick Wilson Believes the Upcoming Election Will Be Filled With 'a Lot of People'

Source: MEGA Rick Wilson alleged J.D. Vance might run in the 2028 election.

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Marco Rubio Has Not Yet Announced His Run for President

Source: MEGA Marco Rubio previously tried to run in the 2016 election.