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Marco Rubio Lied When Allegedly Promising J.D. Vance He Wouldn't 'Run Against' Him for President, Political Strategist Claims: 'Don't Be Fooled'

image of Marco Rubio and jd vance
Source: MEGA

Marco Rubio 'supposedly told J.D. Vance: 'I won't run against you' at one point.

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Aug. 5 2026, Updated 6:05 p.m. ET

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Political strategist Rick Wilson claimed Secretary of State Marco Rubio was lying when he allegedly informed Vice President J.D. Vance that he won't be running for president in the 2028 election.

Wilson, 62, discussed the accusation on his "Against All Enemies" podcast recently, saying it was "bulls---."

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"It's bulls---," Wilson slammed. "I've known Marco a very long time. He's completely full of sh---. They are planning his run."

The GOP consultant alleged he knows "the guys that worked for Marco at that level," and they're already discussing the people who will organize the presidential campaign.

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Rick Wilson Claims Marco Rubio's Team Is 'Planning a Run' for the 2028 Election

image of Marco rubio
Source: MEGA

Rick Wilson alleged Marco Rubio's team is planning his election run.

"They are all talking to the money people. They are all talking to the press. They are all talking to political power brokers in the various early states," Wilson claimed. "They are planning a run. Do not be fooled for a single minute."

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Source: @therickwilson/YouTube

Rick Wilson claimed Marco Rubio is 'full of s---.'

Wilson's co-host, political commentator David Pakman, then chimed in and claimed Rubio, 55, informed Vance 42, they won't battle against each other in the upcoming election.

"Rubio supposedly told Vance: 'I won't run against you,'" Pakman said, with Wilson disagreeing and challenging the allegation.

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Rick Wilson Believes the Upcoming Election Will Be Filled With 'a Lot of People'

image of jd vance
Source: MEGA

Rick Wilson alleged J.D. Vance might run in the 2028 election.

"He will come out and go, 'While I did not want to run against my friend J.D. Vance, I believe it is time for new leadership,'" Wilson scoffed, foretelling Rubio's potential announcement. "I can see the speech in my head because I've written it a thousand times."

The media consultant predicted "there will be a lot of people" in the race and it "will be a very big field."

"You are going to get Rubio and Vance and Ted Cruz and Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley. They're going to have a cast of thousands in this fight," Wilson guessed.

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Marco Rubio Has Not Yet Announced His Run for President

image of Marco Rubio
Source: MEGA

Marco Rubio previously tried to run in the 2016 election.

While Rubio has not yet announced a run for president in the next election cycle, speculation about the issue has swirled amongst the political atmosphere. Rubio also previously said he would back Vance if the Hillbilly Elegy author goes after the Republican nomination and would not challenge him in the race.

"If J.D. Vance runs for president, he’s going to be our nominee, and I’ll be one of the first people to support him," the Miami Fla., native told Vanity Fair last year.

While Rubio's 2028 election choice is unknown, he did launch a presidential bid for the 2016 election. However, he suspended his campaign after losing to Donald Trump in the Florida Republican primary.

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