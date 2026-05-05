Politics Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Refuses to Rule Out 2028 Presidential Run After Begging Donald Trump for a Job Source: MEGA Outgoing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is eyeing a 2028 presidential run. Lesley Abravanel May 5 2026, Updated 3:25 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently declined to rule out a 2028 presidential bid following reports that he has been "begging" President Donald Trump for a senior position in his administration, including roles as Attorney General or Secretary of Defense. Early polls show DeSantis, whose term ends in 2027, often trailing behind key contenders, with some surveys placing him in low single digits among potential 2028 Republican primary voters. While not always the least popular candidate, his polling numbers have consistently lagged far behind those of frontrunner Vice President J.D. Vance.

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Source: MEGA Ron DeSantis is eyeing a 2028 presidential run.

During a recent sit-down with Fox News, DeSantis responded, "We'll see," when asked about another White House run. At the Milken Institute Global Conference in May 2026, he stated "you never know" regarding his future, while boasting of his role as a ruthless culture warrior in Florida, spending taxpayer money on social issues rather than addressing economic issues that have made Florida one of the least affordable states in the country. “We’ve got a good story to tell,” he said. “We’re proud of the leadership we’ve been able to provide.” DeSantis has argued that he would have won nearly 90 percent of Trump’s supporters in the 2024 primary had the president not been in the race. Trump engaged in a sustained, year-long campaign to humiliate and diminish the awkward 47-year-old governor during the 2024 Republican primary, utilizing derogatory nicknames like "Rob DeSanctimonious," personal insults, and political maneuvering to cripple his rival's ambitions.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump previously mocked DeSantis.

Trump's attacks, which included mocking and personal criticisms of DeSantis' weight and demeanor — he called him "Meatball Ron" — contributed to DeSantis' polling decline and, ultimately, to a suspended campaign and an endorsement of Trump. Despite that, reports swirled that the Florida governor was begging the POTUS for a job as his gubernatorial career is about to end in the Sunshine State. Reports from Axios and other outlets detailed a lunch meeting at Trump National Doral Golf Club, where sources claim DeSantis actively sought a role in Trump’s second-term cabinet. Sources indicate he expressed interest in leading the Department of Justice (AG) or the Pentagon (Defense), or in receiving a Supreme Court appointment.

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Source: MEGA Ron DeSantis was reportedly 'begging' the president for a job.

Trump reportedly told confidants that DeSantis was "begging" to be AG, though some insiders doubt such an appointment is likely. Despite this, Trump has publicly stated that he "likes him a lot" and may consider him for a position. DeSantis reportedly faces opposition from Trump’s inner circle, including Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, due to their acrimonious history from the 2024 campaign. Insiders say Trump doesn’t want to attach his name to a widely unpopular governor, who has been labeled outside the MAGA sphere as one of the "worst" governors in the state's history. Critics typically point to his focus on "culture war" politics and specific policy outcomes as the basis for these claims. Florida's teacher pay has been ranked the worst in the country, leading the Florida Education Association to accuse DeSantis of failing public schools by diverting funds to voucher programs.

Source: MEGA DeSantis has also been dubbed the 'worst property insurance governor.'