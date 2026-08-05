J.D. Vance 2028 Predictions: Tucker Carlson Ties Will Hurt His Odds in Potential GOP Race Against Marco Rubio, Conservative Pundit Claims
Aug. 5 2026, Updated 6:05 p.m. ET
Conservative commentator Dave Rubin appeared on the Tuesday, August 4, episode of Sean Hannity’s podcast, "Hang Out," where he claimed Vice President J.D. Vance's connection to journalist Tucker Carlson may hurt his chances if he runs in the 2028 presidential election.
Rubin, 50, noted Vance's ties will harm the GOP, as it could make the Hillbilly Elegy author, 42, a less popular choice than Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the race.
“I think [Rubio’s] coalition would be bigger than J.D.’s. J.D. is a little bit in that Tucker orbit, that’s gonna cost the Republicans a little bit I think,” Rubin stated. “Maybe not a ton, but I think [with] Rubio, there aren’t that worries about him.”
Dave Rubin Said Tucker Carlson Has Gone 'Completely Off the Rails'
He added that Carlson, 57, and journalist Megyn Kelly have gone “completely off the rails” in recent years, adding people similar to the Crossfire host — who alleged that Donald Trump is being exploited by Israel — are “insane.”
Rubin explained he has no desire to play the “identity politics game” because Rubio's Cuban background will earn him more favorable points in the election.
Dave Rubin Called Out Tucker Carlson for Hosting Nick Fuentes on His Show After Charlie Kirk Died
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Rubin further slammed Carlson on Hannity's show, adding the former Tucker Carlson Tonight host was one of the few conservative pundits who “danced on the grave” of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk after his September 2025 assassination.
The Rubin Report emcee then bashed Carlson for having far-right political commentator Nick Fuentes on his eponymous YouTube show.
“For Tucker to put Fuentes on three months after Charlie died, [after] Charlie was killed — Fuentes was the only guy Charlie didn’t want as part of his movement,” Rubin said. “There was only one name he ever said that about, and it was Fuentes.”
Vance and Carlson have quite the friendship, as the politician had been a frequent guest on his Fox News show in the past.
Carlson’s son Buckley even served as the Ohio native's deputy press secretary from January 2025 until his exit this past April.
J.D. Vance Slammed a Journalist for Criticizing Tucker Carlson's Son
In November 2025, Vance became furious after investigative journalist Sloan Rachmuth accused Buckley of being "a vile bigot."
Rachmuth first bashed Tucker for interviewing Fuentes, 27, at the time, and claimed the San Francisco native's whole family has malevolent characteristics.
"Today, we learned that Tucker Carlson’s brother idolizes Nick Fuentes. Racism and antisemitism is a Carlson family trait," the reporter wrote on X. "Is Tucker’s son Buckley, who serves as J.D. Vance’s top aide also a vile bigot? America deserves to know how deep the Carlson’s family ethnic and religious hatred runs."
In response, the veep clapped back: "Sloan Rachmuth is a 'journalist' who has decided to obsessively attack a staffer in his 20s because she doesn't like the views of his father. Every time I see a public attack on Buckley it's a complete lie. And yes, I notice every person with an agenda who unfairly attacks a good guy who does a great job for me."