Margaret Qualley Says She's Prioritizing Self-Care After Her Split From Jack Antonoff: 'I'm Trying'

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Margaret Qualley is making more room for herself amid her booming career and recent split from musician Jack Antonoff, saying she's trying to be more intentional about her own well-being. "Yeah, yeah, I'm trying to do that," Qualley said when Tyrone Edwards asked if she was making time to take care of herself. The Love of Your Life star discussed her approach during a red-carpet interview with Edwards for etalk CTV at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13.

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Margaret Qualley Is Leaning on Her Inner Circle

Source: MEGA Margaret Qualley said she's making time for self-care.

When Edwards asked what that effort looks like for her, Qualley pointed to the importance of staying connected to the people closest to her. "You know, trying to ground yourself in your own life and have that group of friends that you can count on, that can count on you," she said. She also mentioned spending time in nature as another way she tries to care for herself.

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Her Dog Is Part of the Routine

Source: MEGA Margaret Qualley confessed she brings her dog everywhere.

Edwards then turned to another constant in Qualley's life: her dog. "And a little puppy love," he said. "And a little puppy love. Like I bring my dog everywhere," Qualley replied. "You bring it everywhere," Edwards said. "She's here tonight, yeah," Qualley confirmed.

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Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Confirmed Their Split in July

Source: MEGA Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff were married nearly three years.

Qualley's comments come two months after news broke that she and Antonoff had separated following nearly three years of marriage. People confirmed the split in July. Qualley's representative addressed speculation surrounding the breakup in a statement provided to People on July 10. "There are no trust issues. There was no infidelity or anything outside of respect and partnership in this relationship," the representative said. The statement continued, "They have deep love and care for one another. There are only two people in this marriage, and the sources who are talking to the press and commenting on their relationship are not people who know them. Please respect their privacy." Qualley and Antonoff first sparked romance rumors in 2021 and married in August 2023, separated shortly before their third wedding anniversary.

Qualley Continues a Busy Year

Source: MEGA The actress was recently at TIFF.