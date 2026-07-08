Margaret Qualley and Husband Jack Antonoff Separate After 3 Years of Marriage: Things Have Been 'Rocky,' Shares Insider
July 8 2026, Published 12:22 p.m. ET
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have split after three years of marriage.
According to an insider, the stars' romance has been "rocky," while another source told People the two are "figuring things out."
Speculation over their relationship status mounted earlier this month when the music producer attended pal Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce on July 3 with his sister, with the actress nowhere to be seen.
Margaret Qualley Erases Jack Anotnoff on Social Media
Qualley, 31, also deleted every trace of Antonoff, 42, from her Instagram page, including photos from their wedding.
Neither of the stars have commented on the update.
The Actress Called the Musician 'the Person I've Pictured My Whole Life'
Just last year, the Substance star gushed over Antonoff and the way he treated her.
"In every other relationship I’ve ever been in, I still felt really lonely because I wasn’t with my person, and it’s like I was seeking something," she shared with Cosmopolitan. "I don’t feel like that anymore. Jack makes me feel safe and comfortable."
"I spent so many years trying to be someone’s perfect girl, and that girl changed over and over again. But I can’t lie to Jack. I can’t be that for him — he’d see through it," the movie star explained. "So I just have to be myself. He’s been the person I’ve pictured my whole life. And I’m not even saying that metaphorically."
Qualley briefly dated Pete Davidson, 32, in 2019 and was in a relationship with Shia LaBeouf, 40, in 2020. However, she ended things with the Disney Channel alum in 2021 after his ex FKA Twigs, 38, filed an abuse lawsuit against him.
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Jack Anotnoff Recalls Meeting the Actress
Just this April, the Bleachers frontman was equally as complimentary and dished on what was going through his head when they first met.
“I saw her and it was like a f----- Hallmark movie that doesn’t seem believable,” he spilled on The Howard Stern Show. "When I met her, I started imagining things that I’d never even imagined, like marriage."
Antonoff also revealed he called her sister, Rainey Qualley, before he proposed in Paris.
"I came back and I could tell that I looked crazy ‘cause she looked at me like something was wrong, and I think it’s because I had begun to sweat," he said. "And all I do is joke, so when I become serious, I think it’s a bit arresting."
The singer also dated Lena Dunham, 40, from 2012 to 2017.