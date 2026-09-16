PHOTOS Margot Robbie Shows Off Her Incredible Physique While Filming 'Ocean's Eleven' Prequel in the French Riviera with Bradley Cooper Source: MEGA Margot Robbie showed off her toned physique while filming the upcoming 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel on the French Riviera. Taylor Camp Sept. 16 2026, Published 5:14 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Margot Robbie is bringing some serious retro glamour to the French Riviera. The 36-year-old showed off her toned physique in a blue two-piece while filming beach scenes for the upcoming Ocean's Eleven prequel alongside Bradley Cooper in the South of France. The costars are currently shooting the 1960s-set heist movie, which Cooper is also directing and writing.

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Margot Robbie Shows Off Her Toned Figure

Source: MEGA Margot Robbie rocked a retro blue two-piece while getting into character for the 1960s-set heist movie.

Robbie slipped into a retro blue bikini top and coordinating high-waisted shorts while filming scenes by the water. The Barbie star wore her blonde hair swept back and appeared barefoot as she moved between the beach and the water, with the vintage-inspired ensemble perfectly fitting the movie's 1960s setting.

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Margot Robbie Gets Camera-Ready on the Beach

Source: MEGA Margot Robbie got camera ready on the beach as crew members prepared her for another take.

Robbie was photographed standing on the sand as members of the production team helped prepare her for another take. The Oscar nominee appeared relaxed between scenes while remaining in costume as filming continued along the picturesque French Riviera.

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Margot Robbie Runs Through the Water

Source: MEGA Margot Robbie ran through the water while filming a beach scene alongside costar Bradley Cooper.

Robbie got active for another scene, running out of the water while cameras captured the action. She was joined by Cooper, who went shirtless in striped swim trunks while filming alongside his costar. The pair are playing a married couple in the upcoming movie.

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Margot Robbie Films Along the Shore

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Source: MEGA Margot Robbie walked barefoot along the rocky shoreline as production continued in the South of France.

Robbie continued shooting as she made her way across the rocky beach in her blue ensemble. The seaside production is the latest glimpse at the highly anticipated project, which has also filmed scenes in Paris and Monaco as it brings the glamorous world of Ocean's back to the 1960s.

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Margot Robbie Takes a Break Between Scenes

Source: MEGA Margot Robbie stood in front of the cameras as the cast and crew filmed scenes along the French Riviera.

The star was also spotted walking through the crowded beach set between takes. Robbie carried her belongings while navigating umbrellas, beachgoers and crew members as production transformed the French Riviera into the backdrop for the upcoming heist film.

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Margot Robbie Gets to Work in Front of the Cameras

Source: MEGA Margot Robbie soaked up the sun on the French Riviera while filming the star-studded prequel.

Robbie was surrounded by cameras and crew as she prepared to film another scene on the sand. The movie reunites Robbie with Warner Bros. following the massive success of Barbie, while marking her first onscreen collaboration with Cooper.

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Margot Robbie Relaxes Between Takes

Source: MEGA Margot Robbie relaxed on the sand between takes while remaining in her vintage-inspired costume.