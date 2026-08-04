Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Looked 'Like Newlyweds' When They 'Paraded' Their Matching Rings in Paris, Body Language Expert Claims

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Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper sent fans into a frenzy when they stepped out with matching rings, sparking rumors the couple of three years secretly tied the knot — and even a body language expert believes the two may now be husband and wife. As OK! reported, the stars were both seen wearing a thin band on that finger while out in Paris, France, on Monday, August 3.

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The Couple Debuted Matching Rings

Source: MEGA Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper sparked marriage rumors when they donned matching rings.

After looking at the photos, Inbaal Honigman admitted, "the couple do look like newlyweds for two main reasons." "First and foremost, they both lead with their hands. Their ring fingers are placed forwards as they walk, and they're clearly proud and thrilled to display their commitment," she explained via Casino.org. "The fact that their ring fingers lead ahead, placed a little separately from their bodies, could suggest that the rings are new and that Bradley and Gigi are still getting used to them."

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Source: mega The body language expert said the duo seemed both proud but cautious of displaying their rings.

Honigman felt the pair was also expressing "secretive body language." "Each of them is seen looking to the sides with some suspicion, as if trying to hide something," she explained. "Brows furrowed, they're checking out if anyone is looking or taking pics, and they appear concerned, not wanting to reveal their private business."

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Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hare Are 'Clearly in Love'

Source: @gigihadid/instagram The model has shared only a few photos of the actor on Instagram throughout their nearly three-year romance.

Nonetheless, the movie star, 51, and Hadid, 31, are "clearly in love," she insisted while looking at images of the couple holding hands. "Intermittently, Bradley covers Gigi's hand with his, protecting her," she said. "This move is a little possessive, he hides her from view and keeps her to himself, but it isn't a jealous or a domineering move, it says that Bradley doesn't want to lose her." Overall, Honigman said the "combination of their furtive head moves with the evident parading of their new rings is a curious blend of forthright and covert. The mismatch indicates an unusual state of affairs, which could well be a recent nuptials."

The Pair Keeps Their Relationship Private

Source: @gigihadid/Instagram ; MEGA The stars first sparked dating rumors in 2023.