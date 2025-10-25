Real-Life Barbie! Margot Robbie's Hottest Outfits

Article continues below advertisement

'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' New York Premiere

Source: MEGA Margot Robbie always turns heads in revealing dresses.

Margot Robbie owns the red carpet with her bold looks! During the New York premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey on September 15, the 35-year-old actress embraced a risqué style, featuring a plunging black dress with a cleavage-baring neckline and skin-flashing thigh slits. The ensemble's daring design revealed a white base that carefully traced her silhouette. Robbie completed the look with black stiletto sandals and silver jewelry.

'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' London Premiere

Source: MEGA Margot Robbie rocked a sheer dress at the event.

Robbie was a complete stunner at the London premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey on September 11, turning heads in a sheer dress from the Armani Privé Spring/Summer 2025 Couture runway. The floor-length, open-back gown boasted its colorful embellishments and cutouts that matched the beaded thong she wore underneath. For her accessories, Robbie opted for sparkly earrings and rings. She amped up the look with silver heels that matched her overall style.

2024 BAFTA Film Awards

Source: MEGA Margot Robbie stunned in a black-and-white ensemble.

For the 2024 EE British Academy Film Awards, the Barbie actress set the red carpet alight when she slipped into a custom Giorgio Armani Privé silk pink and black velvet gown with a sweetheart neckline that highlighted her décolletage. Robbie looked even more elegant with her black opera gloves and sparkly Lorraine Schwartz earrings.

14th Governors Awards

Source: MEGA Margot Robbie worked with her stylist Andrew Mukamal to achieve the daring look.

Robbie flashed a hint of skin at the 14th Governors Awards in a black Celine gown with an embellished neckline and cutouts on the bodice. She injected more glamour by wearing diamond jewelry and black Manolo Blahnik heels.

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Source: MEGA She made headlines for the vintage look.

The I, Tonya actress attended the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in an embellished gold corset from Thierry Mugler's Spring 1996 collection. It featured intricate embellishments that spiced up the overall look. Robbie also brought the wow factor with an oversized bronze robe and gold Manolo Blahnik heels with crisscross straps.

35th Producers Guild Awards

Source: MEGA Margot Robbie's dress resembled the 1962 'After 5' Barbie.

Robbie flaunted her figure at the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards, making an appearance in a jaw-dropping black-and-white dress from the Balmain Pre-Fall 2024 collection. The off-the-shoulder outfit's plunging neckline bared her shoulders, which revealed her diamond necklace from Jacob & Co. For her shoes, she picked pointed-toe heels that complemented her structured clutch bag.

81st Golden Globe Awards

Source: MEGA Margot Robbie showcased her Barbiecore at the event.

The mom-of-one turned on her Barbie mode by wearing a vibrant pink gown to the 81st Golden Globe Awards. She paired the hot pink sequined dress with a tulle boa and heels.

'Saltburn' Los Angeles Premiere

Source: MEGA The star has not shared details about her newborn.

Robbie highlighted her silhouette in a black gown with a corset top and A-line skirt at the Los Angeles premiere of Saltburn.

'Barbie' World Premiere

Source: MEGA Margot Robbie dressed like a 1960s Barbie for the event.

During the world premiere of Barbie, Robbie exuded doll-like glamour in a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown with a fitted bodice and a voluminous, ruffled hem. Her style featured a silver diamond choker, black opera gloves and black heels.

'Babylon' Australian Premiere

Source: MEGA Margot Robbie attended the event in Sydney, Australia.

Robbie made an appearance at the Australian premiere of Babylon in an eye-popping baby blue Versace dress with a statement thigh slit lined with red lace. She elevated the getup with metallic heels.

'Babylon' Global Premiere Screening

Source: MEGA Margot Robbie went for a skin-baring style at the time.