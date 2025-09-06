PHOTOS From Struggle to Strength: Celebrities Who've Transformed Their Health and Bodies Source: @queentammy86/instagram; MEGA Prepare to be inspired by these incredible celebrity weight-loss journeys. OK! Staff Sept. 6 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Jelly Roll

Source: MEGA

Country star Jelly Roll has dramatically transformed his life by shedding nearly 200 pounds through a dedicated diet and rigorous exercise routine. "I wanna be on the cover of Men's Health by March of 2026," he said during a December 2024 appearance on the "Dumb Blonde" podcast. "That's my new goal. I wanna have one of the biggest transformations."

Article continues below advertisement

Tammy Slaton

Source: @queentammy86/instagram

Reality star Tammy Slaton, best known from 1000-Lb Sisters, is also sharing her weight-loss secrets as she works toward her own health goals. "One of the big changes that I have gone through this past year is probably small to most people. But for me it was huge," she shared in an interview with People. Slaton added, "Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen. I don't even sleep with it at night anymore. Then it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle, and not have to use an extender now. So I mean, just what seems minor to some people is giant for me."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Cheryl Burke

Source: MEGA

Cheryl Burke, the former Dancing With the Stars pro, openly discusses her battle with body dysmorphia. She embraces a healthier lifestyle that prioritizes well-being over constant weigh-ins. In an interview with People, Burke said things changed once she turned 40. "I've noticed not only my skin changing into mature skin, but also just my metabolism has changed quite a lot," the 41-year-old told the outlet. "I've noticed my feet cramping randomly if I'm not moving often. Obviously, I'm not as active as I was when I was on the show, but it' just been a whole change for me." Although she managed to shed pounds through diet and exercise, Burke dealt with Ozempic rumors when she debuted her weight loss. "I've always had criticism, but what's shocking is that this is worse than when I gained weight. These are really mean and cruel messages," she continued.

Lauren Sánchez

Source: MEGA