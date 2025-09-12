Margot Robbie Shows Off Beaded Thong While Wearing a Completely See-Through Dress on the Red Carpet: Photos
Margot Robbie dropped jaws when she hit the Thursday, September 11, London premiere of her movie A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.
The gorgeous actress stunned on the red carpet in a completely see-through bejeweled sleeveless gown that featured strategically placed embellishments.
The intricate Armani Privé open-back piece put her butt on display as she wore a beaded thong.
Margot Robbie Dares to Bare
The Barbie lead accessorized with earrings, rings and silver heels. She posed by herself and alongside costar Colin Farrell.
Fans raved over the look on social media, with one person tweeting, "That is truly breathtaking. 🔥🔥🔥," while another declared, "Next level hotness!!!!!!!!"
"The fit is impeccable she looks PERFECT," gushed a third.
The Actress Gave Birth Less Than a Year Ago
Others were shocked to learn the blonde beauty gave birth to her child in November 2024.
"It's funny, it's like if you try to explain to someone who has kids, you don't need to because they get it, and if they don't, it's probably really boring to hear so you're just kinda like, it’s the best," she spilled in an August interview of motherhood.
The Oscar winner and Tom Ackerley had been married since 2016.
"Having kids is something Margot and Tom have talked about and wanted. But they waited eight years to start a family because she had a lot of things she wanted to accomplish first," a source previously spilled to an outlet.
It was worth the wait, as a separate insider revealed, "Margot’s first days as a mom were more emotional than she ever imagined. She and Tom couldn’t stop holding their little boy, kissing his tiny face, fingers and toes. He’s just perfect."
“Tom’s excited about being a hands-on dad,” the source continued. “He’s read the parenting books, baby-proofed the house and become a total pro at diaper duty, which Margot really appreciates.”
Inside Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley's Marriage
The couple first met in 2013 on the set of Suite Française, where Ackerley worked as production assistant.
The mom-of-one previously explained that Ackerley doesn't mind her Hollywood lifestyle even though he's more private.
"He’s not trying to steal the spotlight, he’s not trying to wear fancy pants. He just wants to love you and support you," she said. "I am so lucky. He likes being behind the camera. He’s not fazed by any of this stuff. He’s just the best."