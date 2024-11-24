Margot Robbie's 'First Days as a Mom Were More Emotional Than She Ever Imagined': Her Son Is 'Perfect'

“Margot’s first days as a mom were more emotional than she ever imagined,” the source spilled of the blonde beauty, who tied the knot with Ackerley in 2016. “She and Tom couldn’t stop holding their little boy, kissing his tiny face, fingers and toes. He’s just perfect.”

The couple revealed their little one to the public when they were photographed pushing the newborn in a stroller on November 6. Though the tot’s exact day of birth is unknown, the movie producer, 34, was spotted picking up diapers, cigars and a bottle of wine on October 30.