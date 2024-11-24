or
Margot Robbie's 'First Days as a Mom Were More Emotional Than She Ever Imagined': Her Son Is 'Perfect'

Photo of Margot Robbie.
Source: MEGA

According to the source, Margot Robbie has been kissing her son's 'tiny face, fingers and toes.'

By:

Nov. 24 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Margot Robbie is a mama!

According to a source, the Barbie star and her husband, Tom Ackerley, couldn't be happier since recently welcoming their first child.

margot robbie first days mom emotional son perfect
Source: MEGA

'It’s a happy time for the new family-of-three,' the source said of Margot Robbie welcoming her son.

“Margot’s first days as a mom were more emotional than she ever imagined,” the source spilled of the blonde beauty, who tied the knot with Ackerley in 2016. “She and Tom couldn’t stop holding their little boy, kissing his tiny face, fingers and toes. He’s just perfect.”

The couple revealed their little one to the public when they were photographed pushing the newborn in a stroller on November 6. Though the tot’s exact day of birth is unknown, the movie producer, 34, was spotted picking up diapers, cigars and a bottle of wine on October 30.

“Tom’s excited about being a hands-on dad,” the insider added. “He’s read the parenting books, baby-proofed the house and become a total pro at diaper duty, which Margot really appreciates.”

The source noted that several of the couple's pals have sent them well-wishes, including Barbie director Greta Gerwig and actor Ryan Gosling.

margot robbie first days mom emotional son perfect
Source: MEGA

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley have been 'soaking up every single precious moment' since the birth of their son.

“It’s a happy time for the new family-of-three,” the confidante spilled. “Margot and Tom are soaking up every single precious moment."

News the duo was expecting came in July of this year, when Robbie was spotted showing off her baby bump in Lake Como, Italy.

“Having kids is something Margot and Tom have talked about and wanted,” a source shared at the time. “But they waited eight years to start a family because she had a lot of things she wanted to accomplish first.”

The pair continued to celebrate their baby-to-be alongside friends Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid and Benedict Cumberbatch on a yacht off the coast in late August.

Margot Robbie

margot robbie first days mom emotional son perfect
Source: MEGA

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley tied the knot in 2016.

“They went sightseeing and shopping and ate at some wonderful cafes,” a third source revealed. “Margot is so excited to become a mother. She and Tom always knew that they wanted to have a family, and the baby is all they can talk about.”

Robbie and Ackerley originally met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française and hit it off. Three years later, they had an intimate ceremony in Australia and have largely kept their romance away from the spotlight.

In a June interview, Ackerly gave some rare insight into the lovebirds’ professional and romantic relationship.

“[We spend] 24 hours a day [together],” he dished to The Sunday Times. “It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing.”

margot robbie first days mom emotional son perfect
Source: MEGA

Margot Robbie revealed she was pregnant with her first child in July.

He teased that they only ever squabble about “whether Tim Tams or Penguins are better” — referencing snacks from their respective home countries of Australia and England. The director noted how he “feels like an honorary Aussie [and] Margot feels like an honorary Brit.”

Life & Style reported on Robbie's reaction to her newborn son.

