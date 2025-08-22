or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Margot Robbie
OK LogoNEWS

Margot Robbie Says Motherhood Is 'the Best' Months After Secretly Welcoming Her First Child

margot robbie secret baby reveal
Source: MEGA

Margot Robbie said motherhood is 'the best' months after secretly welcoming her first child.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 22 2025, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Margot Robbie is opening up about life as a first-time mom.

On August 20, the 35-year-old actress sat down with an outlet just before hitting the red carpet in Beverly Hills for her new romantic fantasy film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, alongside costar Colin Farrell.

Article continues below advertisement

When asked how parenting has changed her life, Robbie — who quietly welcomed a baby boy with husband Tom Ackerley — lit up, saying, “It's funny, it's like if you try to explain to someone who has kids, you don't need to because they get it, and if they don't, it's probably really boring to hear so you're just kinda like, it’s the best.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Margot Robbie became a mom for the first time recently.
Source: MEGA

Margot Robbie became a mom for the first time recently.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

For the event, the Barbie star turned heads in a chic black corset mini dress and strappy heels, with her signature blonde locks falling perfectly. Farrell kept things casual in blue jeans, a white T-shirt and a black cardigan.

Article continues below advertisement

During another chat with Access Hollywood, Robbie and Farrell cracked up after her newborn’s babble briefly interrupted the conversation. Robbie quickly apologized, saying, “I’m so sorry about that… my baby is...”

Farrell jumped in, joking, “It’s a great soundtrack. Isn’t it a great soundtrack?”

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
image of The 'Barbie' star secretly welcomed her son with Tom Ackerly in 2024.
Source: MEGA

The 'Barbie' star secretly welcomed her son with Tom Ackerly in 2024.

MORE ON:
Margot Robbie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Robbie’s pregnancy was first revealed in July 2024, and she and Ackerly enjoyed a dreamy babymoon in Sardinia, Italy, just weeks later. Their son arrived two months after, though they’ve yet to share his name.

Article continues below advertisement

Back in November of that year, a source revealed just how overjoyed the couple was.

"They waited a long time to get pregnant, so it was almost unbelievable when the baby actually arrived," the insider told People. "They’ve both been settling into being parents."

The source added, "They’re homebodies, so it’s been lovely to spend the time just them, at home with him. They’re so happy."

Article continues below advertisement
image of The couple has not revealed their baby’s name.
Source: MEGA

The couple has not revealed their baby’s name.

Article continues below advertisement

Ackerly first met Robbie in 2013 on the set of Suite Française. They started dating a year later and tied the knot in a private Byron Bay wedding in 2016.

Together, they launched LuckyChap Entertainment in 2014, producing hits like Saltburn, Barbie and Promising Young Woman.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, Robbie is gearing up for her big-screen return with A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which hits theaters September 19.

“It's beautiful and magical and surreal and incredibly romantic. I think audiences will have a magical experience watching it," she said in an interview.

She added, "[Director] Kogonada is a true artist, and I’ve been dying to work with Colin for years. He’s unbelievable.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Margot Robbie called motherhood 'the best.'
Source: MEGA

Margot Robbie called motherhood 'the best.'

According to the film’s synopsis, Robbie and Farrell play two strangers, Sarah and David, who meet at a friend’s wedding. A twist of fate sweeps them into a fantastical adventure where they revisit the most important moments of their pasts — and maybe even get the chance to rewrite their futures.

This marks Robbie’s first film role since the 2023 box office smash Barbie.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.