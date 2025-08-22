Margot Robbie Says Motherhood Is 'the Best' Months After Secretly Welcoming Her First Child

Article continues below advertisement

Margot Robbie is opening up about life as a first-time mom. On August 20, the 35-year-old actress sat down with an outlet just before hitting the red carpet in Beverly Hills for her new romantic fantasy film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, alongside costar Colin Farrell.

When asked how parenting has changed her life, Robbie — who quietly welcomed a baby boy with husband Tom Ackerley — lit up, saying, “It's funny, it's like if you try to explain to someone who has kids, you don't need to because they get it, and if they don't, it's probably really boring to hear so you're just kinda like, it’s the best.”

Source: MEGA Margot Robbie became a mom for the first time recently.

For the event, the Barbie star turned heads in a chic black corset mini dress and strappy heels, with her signature blonde locks falling perfectly. Farrell kept things casual in blue jeans, a white T-shirt and a black cardigan.

During another chat with Access Hollywood, Robbie and Farrell cracked up after her newborn’s babble briefly interrupted the conversation. Robbie quickly apologized, saying, “I’m so sorry about that… my baby is...” Farrell jumped in, joking, “It’s a great soundtrack. Isn’t it a great soundtrack?”

Source: MEGA The 'Barbie' star secretly welcomed her son with Tom Ackerly in 2024.

Robbie’s pregnancy was first revealed in July 2024, and she and Ackerly enjoyed a dreamy babymoon in Sardinia, Italy, just weeks later. Their son arrived two months after, though they’ve yet to share his name.

Back in November of that year, a source revealed just how overjoyed the couple was. "They waited a long time to get pregnant, so it was almost unbelievable when the baby actually arrived," the insider told People. "They’ve both been settling into being parents." The source added, "They’re homebodies, so it’s been lovely to spend the time just them, at home with him. They’re so happy."

Source: MEGA The couple has not revealed their baby’s name.

Ackerly first met Robbie in 2013 on the set of Suite Française. They started dating a year later and tied the knot in a private Byron Bay wedding in 2016. Together, they launched LuckyChap Entertainment in 2014, producing hits like Saltburn, Barbie and Promising Young Woman.

Now, Robbie is gearing up for her big-screen return with A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which hits theaters September 19. “It's beautiful and magical and surreal and incredibly romantic. I think audiences will have a magical experience watching it," she said in an interview. She added, "[Director] Kogonada is a true artist, and I’ve been dying to work with Colin for years. He’s unbelievable.”

Source: MEGA Margot Robbie called motherhood 'the best.'