Maria Shriver Admits 'All H--- Broke Loose' After 'Brutal' Divorce From Arnold: 'It Broke My Heart'

“All h--- seemed to break loose,” Shriver wrote about the year 2009. “My First Lady job came to an end. My father died. And then came another devastating, life-altering blow: my twenty-five-year-long marriage blew up. It broke my heart, it broke my spirit, it broke what was left of me.”

She noted not having her marriage to Arnold Schwarzenegger, parents or job made the life fall apart.

“Now, much has been written about the end of my marriage, and frankly I don’t feel like I need or want to discuss it here, or anywhere,” she continued. “That said, I do want to take a moment to acknowledge the grace, valor, and courage my children exhibited. Everything about their world and the sanctity of their home got uprooted in an instant.”