Maria Shriver Speaks Out for the First Time Following Shocking Death of Cousin Caroline Kennedy’s Daughter Tatiana Schlossberg

Article continues below advertisement

Maria Shriver shared a beautiful tribute to mourn the death of Tatiana Schlossberg. The former first lady of California — who is the cousin of Schlossberg’s mother, Caroline Kennedy — took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 30, to pay her respects to the late environmental journalist, who was just 35. News broke of Schlossberg’s death on Tuesday afternoon, and it took Shriver just a few hours to write a social media post.

Article continues below advertisement

Maria Shriver Mourns Tatiana Schlossberg's Death

Source: MEGA Tatiana Schlossberg passed away at age 35.

“I return to this space today to pay tribute to my sweet, beloved Tatiana, who left this earth today,” the 70-year-old wrote. “I return to this space to pay tribute and honor her loving and supportive family, who came together and did everything they possibly could do to help her. I return to this space heartbroken because Tatiana loved life. She loved her life, and she fought like h--- to try to save it. I cannot make sense of this. I cannot make any sense of it at all. None. Zero.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Maria Shriver is Caroline Kennedy's cousin.

Shriver praised Schlossberg as a “great journalist” and pointed out her strength in educating people about “the earth and how to save it.” “She created a beautiful life with her extraordinary husband George, and children Eddie and Josie. She fought like a warrior. She was valiant, strong, courageous,” the journalist expressed. “My heart has always been with my cousin Caroline ever since we were little kids. My entire being is with her now. What a rock she has been. What a source of love she has been with Ed, Rose, Rory, Jack, George, Eddie, Josie, and all of Tatiana’s cousins and friends and the amazing doctors who tried so hard.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Tatiana Schlossberg was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

In November, Schlossberg published an essay in The New Yorker about being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. She received the news in May 2024 and underwent chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant, but in January, doctors told her she only had one year left to live. “A few weeks ago, Tatiana wrote so beautifully about her diagnosis and her battle with this horrendous disease. If you haven’t read her words, please honor her by doing so (the article is linked in my stories),” Shriver explained. “Her piece is extraordinary. Whatever your faith, please pray for Tatiana and her grieving family. Tatiana was the light, the humor, the joy. She was smart, wicked smart, as they say, and sassy. She was fun, funny loving, caring, a perfect daughter, sister, mother, cousin, niece, friend, all of it.”

Maria Shriver Speaks on Tatiana Schlossberg's Legacy

Source: MEGA Tatiana Schlossberg was the granddaughter of John F. Kennedy.