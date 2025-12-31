Maria Shriver Speaks Out for the First Time Following Shocking Death of Cousin Caroline Kennedy’s Daughter Tatiana Schlossberg
Dec. 31 2025, Published 11:23 a.m. ET
Maria Shriver shared a beautiful tribute to mourn the death of Tatiana Schlossberg.
The former first lady of California — who is the cousin of Schlossberg’s mother, Caroline Kennedy — took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 30, to pay her respects to the late environmental journalist, who was just 35.
News broke of Schlossberg’s death on Tuesday afternoon, and it took Shriver just a few hours to write a social media post.
Maria Shriver Mourns Tatiana Schlossberg's Death
“I return to this space today to pay tribute to my sweet, beloved Tatiana, who left this earth today,” the 70-year-old wrote. “I return to this space to pay tribute and honor her loving and supportive family, who came together and did everything they possibly could do to help her. I return to this space heartbroken because Tatiana loved life. She loved her life, and she fought like h--- to try to save it. I cannot make sense of this. I cannot make any sense of it at all. None. Zero.”
Shriver praised Schlossberg as a “great journalist” and pointed out her strength in educating people about “the earth and how to save it.”
“She created a beautiful life with her extraordinary husband George, and children Eddie and Josie. She fought like a warrior. She was valiant, strong, courageous,” the journalist expressed. “My heart has always been with my cousin Caroline ever since we were little kids. My entire being is with her now. What a rock she has been. What a source of love she has been with Ed, Rose, Rory, Jack, George, Eddie, Josie, and all of Tatiana’s cousins and friends and the amazing doctors who tried so hard.”
In November, Schlossberg published an essay in The New Yorker about being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. She received the news in May 2024 and underwent chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant, but in January, doctors told her she only had one year left to live.
“A few weeks ago, Tatiana wrote so beautifully about her diagnosis and her battle with this horrendous disease. If you haven’t read her words, please honor her by doing so (the article is linked in my stories),” Shriver explained. “Her piece is extraordinary. Whatever your faith, please pray for Tatiana and her grieving family. Tatiana was the light, the humor, the joy. She was smart, wicked smart, as they say, and sassy. She was fun, funny loving, caring, a perfect daughter, sister, mother, cousin, niece, friend, all of it.”
Maria Shriver Speaks on Tatiana Schlossberg's Legacy
She concluded, “Those of us left behind will make sure Eddie and Josie know what a beautiful, courageous spirit their mother was and will always be. She takes after her extraordinary mother, Caroline. May we all hold Tatiana’s family in our collective embrace not just today, but in the days ahead, and may each of you who read this know how lucky you are to be alive right now. Please pause and honor your life. It truly is such a gift.”