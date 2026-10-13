Mariah Carey’s Deadpan Pose in Front of 'The Last Supper' Leaves Fans in Stitches and Sparks New Meme
Oct. 13 2026, Published 7:08 a.m. ET
Mariah Carey may have just given the internet its next favorite meme.
The Grammy-winning singer recently visited Milan, Italy, and stopped by Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting The Last Supper.
But instead of simply snapping a picture of the historic painting, Carey made herself part of the scene.
She shared the photo on Instagram with the simple caption, “The Last Supper ✨.”
Mariah Carey’s Selfie Quickly Became a Meme
In the slightly blurry selfie, the “I Know What You Want” singer stared straight into the camera with a completely deadpan expression as the iconic painting appeared behind her.
It didn't take long for the internet to do what it does best.
Fans quickly turned the unexpected photo into a potential meme, with many declaring that Carey had delivered "TWO MASTERPIECES!" in one frame.
“New meme just dropped,” one Instagram user wrote, while another agreed, “She knows this is gonna be a meme lol.”
“Being a tourist looks good on The Queen ❤️😍,” another person commented.
Others couldn't resist making jokes about the painting itself.
“Mariah eating at the Last Supper,” one fan quipped.
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One particularly enthusiastic commenter shared, “This is the funniest thing I've seen on the internet in a long, long time.”
Another commenter delivered an elaborate tribute to the moment, writing, “I am moved in a way I haven't been in years. I thought the abuse of the word 'iconic' eroded its meaning to the point where even the concept had ceased to exist, but alas… thank you Mariah.”
Mariah Carey Has Had Plenty of Big Moments in Milan
Carey's latest outing comes as she prepares for another holiday season.
The singer has long been associated with Christmas thanks to her 1994 hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which makes its annual return to playlists and music charts as December approaches.
However, Christmas isn't the only thing keeping the superstar busy this year.
Back in February, she performed at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.
She sang a medley featuring the Italian classic “Volare (Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu)” and her own song “Nothing Is Impossible.”
Reflecting on the experience in an interview, Carey said performing at the international event “genuinely felt like a dream come true.”
The 57-year-old has also celebrated the 30th anniversary of her fifth studio album, Daydream, as well as the 25th anniversary of Glitter, her 2001 musical romance.