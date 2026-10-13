Mariah Carey’s Deadpan Pose in Front of 'The Last Supper' Leaves Fans in Stitches and Sparks New Meme

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Mariah Carey may have just given the internet its next favorite meme. The Grammy-winning singer recently visited Milan, Italy, and stopped by Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting The Last Supper. But instead of simply snapping a picture of the historic painting, Carey made herself part of the scene. She shared the photo on Instagram with the simple caption, “The Last Supper ✨.”

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Mariah Carey’s Selfie Quickly Became a Meme

Source: @MARIAHCAREY/INSTAGRAM Mariah Carey’s photo prompted fans to declare 'TWO MASTERPIECES!'

In the slightly blurry selfie, the “I Know What You Want” singer stared straight into the camera with a completely deadpan expression as the iconic painting appeared behind her. It didn't take long for the internet to do what it does best. Fans quickly turned the unexpected photo into a potential meme, with many declaring that Carey had delivered "TWO MASTERPIECES!" in one frame.

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Source: MEGA Mariah Carey posted the blurry selfie in front of 'The Last Supper' on Instagram on Friday.

“New meme just dropped,” one Instagram user wrote, while another agreed, “She knows this is gonna be a meme lol.” “Being a tourist looks good on The Queen ❤️😍,” another person commented. Others couldn't resist making jokes about the painting itself. “Mariah eating at the Last Supper,” one fan quipped.

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Source: MEGA Mariah Carey returned to Milan after performing at the Winter Olympics.

One particularly enthusiastic commenter shared, “This is the funniest thing I've seen on the internet in a long, long time.” Another commenter delivered an elaborate tribute to the moment, writing, “I am moved in a way I haven't been in years. I thought the abuse of the word 'iconic' eroded its meaning to the point where even the concept had ceased to exist, but alas… thank you Mariah.”

Mariah Carey Has Had Plenty of Big Moments in Milan

Source: MEGA Mariah Carey previously called her Winter Olympics performance a 'dream come true.'